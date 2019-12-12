Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana in iconic tiara for the Queen’s Diplomatic Reception

12 December 2019, 12:26

The Duchess of Cambridge wore Princess Diana's tiara for a reception at Buckingham Palace
The Duchess of Cambridge wore Princess Diana's tiara for a reception at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning on Wednesday evening as she joined the royal family at Buckingham Palace.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, stole the show as she attended the Queen’s Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace this week.

Prince William’s wife looked stunning in a black Alexander McQueen gown, which she styled with a number of royal jewels.

The most noticeable was of course the Lover’s Knot tiara, which used to belong to the late Princess Diana.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore an Alexander McQueen gown for the event
The Duchess of Cambridge wore an Alexander McQueen gown for the event. Picture: Getty
Kate Middleton wore the Lover's Knot tiara
Kate Middleton wore the Lover's Knot tiara. Picture: Getty

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mother honoured the Princess of Wales with one of her favourite pieces, which was actually gifted to Diana in 1981.

The Lovert’s Knot tiara was created in 1914 for the Queen, which she later gave to Diana as a wedding gift when she wed Prince Charles.

Diana most famously wore the tiara during a visit to Hong Kong in 1989 where she paired in with a pearl-beaded suit.

Princess Diana most famously wore the tiara in Hong Kong
Princess Diana most famously wore the tiara in Hong Kong. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton also wore a number of other royal jewels for the annual white tie Diplomatic Corps reception, including the Queen’s Nizam of Hyderabad necklace – which she is believed to have lent to her grandaughter-in-law.

Also in attendance for the evening was Queen Elizabeth II, who dressed in a white lace gown, teamed with a number of emerald green jewels.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, also attended the reception
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, also attended the reception. Picture: Getty
Queen Elizabeth II wore white, styled with a number of emerald jewels
Queen Elizabeth II wore white, styled with a number of emerald jewels. Picture: Getty

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, also attended, also wearing a white gown, teamed with the Queen’s Greville tiara, estimated to be worth £3 million.

