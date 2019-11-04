Kate Middleton reportedly snuck into a local pub for drinks with school mums, entering through a secret entrance

4 November 2019, 12:30

Kate Middleton reportedly sneaked into a local pub for drinks with school mums
Kate Middleton reportedly sneaked into a local pub for drinks with school mums. Picture: PA/Hollywood Arms
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge, always keen to keep her life as normal as possible, has been bonding with the parents at Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s school.

Kate Middleton’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, started school earlier this year, attending her first day at Thomas’s Battersea School in September.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were with Charlotte to drop her off on her first day, along with Prince George, who has been going to the school since 2017.

With new parents entering the school’s inner circle, it has been reported Kate attended a “meet and greet” event last month to get to know everyone better.

Kate Middleton reportedly met with other parents from her children's school
Kate Middleton reportedly met with other parents from her children's school. Picture: PA

According to the Mail on Sunday, Kate attended the event at the Boulevard Bar in Chelsea’s Hollywood Arms pub.

Instead of entering through the front door, it’s been reported the Duchess of Cambridge entered through a side door in order to avoid being spotted.

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly entered through a secret door
The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly entered through a secret door. Picture: Hollywood Arms

It has also been reported that this is the entrance that was installed for Prince Harry back when he was a frequent pub visitor.

With two children now attending the London school, it’s no surprise the Duchess, who has always strived towards living as normal of a life as possible, would want to get to know the other parents better.

This isn’t the first time the future Queen has been spotted doing something very ordinary.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted doing the weekly shops at Tesco and Waitrose in the past, as well as taking her children for walks around the royal public gardens in London.

