Why Prince William and Kate Middleton don't kiss and hug in public

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to 'choose' how tactile they are depending on their environment. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge adjust their behaviour with one another depending on the event they are attending, according to experts.

Prince William wed Kate Middleton back in 2011 at Westminster Abbey in front of millions of people across the world.

Since the Royal Wedding, the couple have attended countless engagements on behalf of the Monarchy, carrying themselves each and every time with professionalism and class.

While we have been treated to glimpses of the couple's tactile sides, they are very rare and usually avoided during official work outings.

The public love seeing the royal couple engaging in displays of public affection, but it turns out there is a reason Kate and William keep their tactile behaviour for behind closed doors.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge like to remain professional while on official royal duty. Picture: Getty

While many people believe there is some sort of 'rule' issued from the Palace that royal couples should not engage in PDA, royal etiquette expert Myka Meier explains that it is more down to the couple's decision.

Myka Meier explained to Entertainment Daily: “Senior members of the royal family would likely not be told how to interact or when they can or can not show PDA."

Kate and William do 'not need to prove their love', says the royal expert. Picture: Getty

She continued: "They would be trusted to use their better judgement as to when it’s appropriate.

“The royals often adjust PDA to mirror the formality of the event they are attending.

"At a somber or more formal event, we are less likely to see PDA than at a casual event where it would be deemed more fitting.”

According to the expert, it is "simply a matter of preference" from the couple, and with William and Kate set to become the heads of the British monarchy one day, it's no wonder they want to remain as professional as they can.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's displays of affection are usually very subtle, like this moment from the Earthshot Prize where Kate places a supportive arm around her husband. Picture: Getty

Another reason the pair don't hug, kiss or hold hands in public is because they "don't feel the need to prove their love", says royal expert Robin Kermode.

“It is very clear that William and Kate are emotionally close", he explains: "However, they do not seem to feel the need to prove their love – particularly when on official state business.

“They come across as a strong, independent couple. And, while they are always on show, they do not feel the need to show their love for each other to the world.”

Kate and William will often show more PDA while attending more casual events. Picture: Getty

Of course, there have been the occasions the couple surprise us with a moment of affection, however, this often happens when they are off duty or attending more casual and fun events.

In 2012, the couple looked like average newlyweds at the London Olympics as they celebrated a win by jumping into each other's arms.

More recently, Kate was pictured placing a supportive arm around her husband as they attend the Earthshot Prize in 2021.

