Where is Kate Middleton's red pleated midi skirt from and where can I buy it?

19 October 2021, 13:36 | Updated: 19 October 2021, 16:22

Kate Middleton looked gorgeous in this red ensemble
Kate Middleton looked gorgeous in this red ensemble. Picture: Getty/Christopher Kane
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Where is Kate Middleton's pleated red midi skirt from, how much does it cost and where can I buy a similar one?

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, teamed a red pleated midi skirt with a matching polo-neck jumper and brown accessorises as she attended an event hosted by the Forward Trust this week.

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis gave the keynote speech at the event, which was launching the 'Taking Action on Addiction' campaign.

Arriving at the engagement in central London, Kate had all eyes on her in a bold red ensemble, perfect for the autumnal season.

Here's everything you need to know about the look, including where to buy it.

The Duchess of Cambridge teamed a red polo-neck jumper with the red midi skirt
The Duchess of Cambridge teamed a red polo-neck jumper with the red midi skirt. Picture: Getty

Where is Kate Middleton's red pleated skirt from?

The standout piece from Kate's ensemble had to be the red pleated midi skirt.

It has been confirmed that Kate's skirt is by Christopher Kane.

The 'crystal-embellished pleated skirt' appears to have had some alterations by the Duchess of Cambridge, who seems to have removed the embellishment on the top of the skirt.

The Christopher Kane skirt retails at £845.

Kate Middleton's skirt is by Christopher Kane
Kate Middleton's skirt is by Christopher Kane. Picture: PH

Where can I buy a red pleated midi skirt?

There are some similar red midi skirts on the high street which will help you recreate the look for a fraction of the price.

Joseph, £148

This Crepe de Chine Sorence Skirt by Jospeh is very similar to Kate's
This Crepe de Chine Sorence Skirt by Jospeh is very similar to Kate's. Picture: Joseph

M&Co, £18

This red midi skirt by M&Co is just less than £20
This red midi skirt by M&Co is just less than £20. Picture: M&Co

Shein, £11.49

This Shein skirt will allow you to recreate the Duchess of Cambridge's look for a fraction of the price
This Shein skirt will allow you to recreate the Duchess of Cambridge's look for a fraction of the price. Picture: Shein

