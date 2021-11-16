The defining moment Kate Middleton became a 'high ranking royal' this weekend

16 November 2021, 11:05

Kate Middleton stood in the place of The Queen on the balcony to watch the Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph
Kate Middleton stood in the place of The Queen on the balcony to watch the Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Duchess of Cambridge took the Queen's place on the balcony for Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph.

Kate Middleton, 39, was among members of the Royal Family attending the Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph this past weekend.

The Duchess of Cambridge has attended the service every year since she married Prince William back in 2011, but this year's appearance was particularly poignant.

According to royal experts, there was a moment on Sunday which promoted her to a high ranking royal.

This moment is said to be when Kate took the place where the Queen would have stood on the balcony to watch the service.

Kate Middleton looked strong and composed as she stood on the balcony for the service
Kate Middleton looked strong and composed as she stood on the balcony for the service. Picture: Getty

The Queen, 95, was unable to attend the engagement after spraining her back, meaning the Duchess of Cambridge, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall and the Countess of Wessex were the only Royal Family members on the balcony.

Kate took the place in the centre of the two other women, a move which could have confirmed her position in the family.

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Countess of Wessex stood either side of the Duchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cornwall and the Countess of Wessex stood either side of the Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: Getty

Body language and behaviour expert Judi James told the Daily Express that the positioning was very meaningful, as well as Kate's composure.

She said: "With the Queen sadly missing from the royal balcony this year there was a very intriguing and possibly significant re-shuffle of the royal wives, with Kate emerging looking very much like the highest-ranking woman in the group.

"Not just by taking the central position between Camilla and Sophie but by her non-verbal signals as she stood in that spot"

She added: "Even if there’s no actual protocol the non-verbal message is rather emphatic and by standing to one side like this it gives the impression that Kate is very much the Queen’s stand-in at this event."

