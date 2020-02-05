Kate Middleton has emotional reunion with primary school teachers during South Wales engagement

5 February 2020, 10:40

Kate Middleton looked delighted to be reunited with her primary school teachers
Kate Middleton looked delighted to be reunited with her primary school teachers. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge looked delighted to have seen Denise Evans-Alford and Kevin Alford.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were in South Wales yesterday for a number of royal engagements in the area.

During a stop in Mumbles, the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, was greeted by school children, before spotting her former primary school teachers in the crowd.

Kate, who is mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, stopped to chat with Denise Evans-Alford and Kevin Alford outside Joe's Ice Cream parlour.

Denise and Kevin taught Kate at St Andrew's prep school in Pangbourne, Berkshire
Denise and Kevin taught Kate at St Andrew's prep school in Pangbourne, Berkshire. Picture: PA
Kate and William were in South Wales for a number of engagements
Kate and William were in South Wales for a number of engagements. Picture: PA

Denise and Kevin taught Kate at St Andrew's prep school in Pangbourne, Berkshire, as well as her brother James Middleton and sister Pippa Middleton.

Mrs Evans-Alford taught Kate netball and Mr Alford French and German.

Talking to the pair, Kate said to them: "I want to instil in my children what I learned at St Andrews."

The Duchess of Cambridge stopped and chatted to the pair after spotting them in the crowd
The Duchess of Cambridge stopped and chatted to the pair after spotting them in the crowd. Picture: PA

Following the meeting, Hello! reported that Denise said: "Kate hasn’t changed at all, you can tell, Pippa and James are wonderful too.

"I’ve been waiting 20 years for this."

Kevin added: "We saw her once when she came back to school, when she was 14, and we haven't seen her since.

"Obviously, we've been following her career. She was in such a wonderful class of girls and they got on so well together."

