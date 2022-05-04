Royal author claims the monarchy would 'crumble' without Kate Middleton

Tina Brown believes the Royal Family would struggle to survive without Kate Middleton. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge is a 'woman of strength' who can 'carry the royal burden', author Tina Brown claims in her new book.

Royal author Tina Brown says the British monarchy would "crumble" without Kate Middleton.

This quote comes from Tina's new book, The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor – The Truth And The Turmoil, where she questions how the House of Windsor would "survive" without the Duchess of Cambridge.

In a direct line from the bombshell book, Tina writes: “In 2011, the question mark over Kate Middleton was whether a girl of such unexalted origins could successfully evolve into a future queen.

"Now the only question is how the House of Windsor could survive without her.”

The Duchess of Cambridge has become a very popular and influential member of the Royal Family. Picture: Getty

In an interview with The Post to mark the release of her book, Tina explained that she thinks the Royal Family would "crumble" without Prince William's wife.

She explained: "She’s the only modern, beautiful woman who’s well-educated, substantial in herself, who’s actually wanting to commit herself to the rigors of this institution."

Kate Middleton married Prince William in 2011 at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' mother married into the Royal Family back in 2011 when she wed Prince William at Westminster Abbey.

Kate and William met at university in Scotland, something that – according to Tina's book – didn't happen by coincidence.

In an interview with The Washington Post Live, Tina claims that Kate planned to attend Edinburgh University alongside her sister, but chose to go to St. Andrews instead after hearing the news that Prince William was attending.

In the interview, Tina explained that she had searched for a reason – aside from news William was going to be at St. Andrews – that Kate would change her University choice.

She explained: "What on earth could have made her make that decision? I did come to the conclusion that it was this news that had broken."

Tina claims that there was a "certain amount of strategy" to the meeting, but that she also believes it was a "real love match".

Tina Brown claims Kate Middleton changed her University choice after hearing the news Prince William was attending St. Andrews. Picture: Getty

The author has commended Kate Middleton throughout the book and in the interviews she has carried out around its release.

"He [Prince William] did make her [Kate Middleton] wait 10 years, and the amazing thing is that she did wait 10 years", Tina said.

She continued: "I mean, what modern girl, you know, as beautiful, educated, in demand as Kate would actually spend 10 years moulding her life around marrying, you know, the future King? Very few women would have had, frankly, the patience for that, or the strategy for that."

