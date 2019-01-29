Kate Middleton: Duchess of Cambridge mirrors Meghan Markle in Scotland as she recycles Alexander McQueen tartan coat

29 January 2019, 16:02

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton both love the tartan print . Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, paid tribute to Scotland in a green and navy tartan coat by Alexander McQueen.

Kate Middleton and Prince William were all smiles as they arrived in Scotland for their first royal engagement together of the new year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the V&A Dundee, where Kate made an address and the couple officially opened the attraction.

For the occasion, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mother wore an Alexander McQueen navy and green tartan coat dress, teamed with black gloves, tights and court heels.

READ MORE: Here's why the royal family don't wear seatbelts

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Scotland
Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Scotland to open the new V&A Dundee. Picture: PA
Kate Middleton visits Scotland
Kate Middleton wore her hair down with a soft curl . Picture: PA

Prince Harry’s sister-in-law mirrored Meghan Markle in the ensemble.

In February 2018, Meghan accompanied Harry during a royal visit to Scotland, where the Duchess of Sussex wore the same tartan print.

With both Kate and Meghan teaming the coats with black, it is easy to draw connections between the two ensembles.

Kate’s McQueen coat is in fact a very old piece that the Duchess has been seen out in on three occasions now.

READ MORE: Body language expert reveals why Meghan Markle holds her baby bump

.

Meghan Markle visits Scotland
Meghan Markle wore a similar outfit last year. Picture: PA

She first wore the item in 2012 during a visit to St. Andrew’s School in Berkshire.

The coat returned in 2013 on Christmas Day when Kate attending church in Sandringham with the rest of the royal family.

Keeping the look new and current for the most recent outing, Kate wore her hair in a natural curl and accessorised with diamond earrings and a Manu Atelier Micro Bold bag.

