Kate Middleton pays sweet tribute to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Trooping the Colour

Kate Middleton makes a stylish entrance at Trooping the Colour 2019. Picture: Getty

Could the royal mother-of-three’s stylish outfit be a sweet nod to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding day?

Kate Middleton never fails to cause a stir with her chic, polished outfits, but today’s pale yellow look could have a sweet, sentimental connection to her sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to celebrate the Queen’s official birthday at the annual Trooping the Colour parade in a pale yellow coat dress by Alexander McQueen accessorised with minimalist drop earrings, but it was her matching hat that had royal fans talking.

The matching, pale yellow head piece by Philip Treacy is a recycled accessory that she previously wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding last summer.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to celebrate the Queen’s official birthday wearing Alexander McQueen. Picture: Getty

In May 2018, the royal mother-of-three watched her brother-in-law and sister-in-law tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony at Windsor Castle – wearing this exact designer hat.

On the day of the nuptials, she teamed the floral design with an off-white Alexander McQueen coat dress and her signature nude courts.

And today, as she is pictured smiling opposite new mum Meghan in the family horse and carriage, it seems fans of the fashionable royal have made the touching connection.

Kate wore the pale yellow head piece by Philip Treacy to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding last summer. Picture: Getty

Kate, who is renown for her royal re-wears and often recycles outfits she’s worn to previous engagements, joined Meghan for today’s special occasion.

It’s the first time the Duchess of Sussex has been seen in public since giving birth to son Archie in May.

The new mother-of-one was pictured wearing a navy short sleeve dress and wrap jacket by Givenchy, complete with emerald-cut earrings and a stylish Noelle Stewart hat.

Royal fans claim Kate Middleton's floral hat is a sweet nod to her sister-in-law. Picture: Getty

She was joined by her husband Prince Harry in the couple's first official royal engagement since they welcomed Prince Archie into the world last month.

At the time of their baby son's birth, the Duke of Sussex said: “It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined.

"How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we're both absolutely thrilled.

"We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

The new dad added: “I’m so incredibly proud of my wife.

“And as every father and parent would say, your baby is absolutely amazing.

"But this little thing is absolutely to die for so I'm absolutely over the moon.”