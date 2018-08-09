Kate Middleton's dresses and outfits: Zara, L.K Bennett and other stores the Duchess of Cambridge likes to shop

The Duchess of Cambridge has a dress sense to envy but what are her favourite brands to shop at?

Kate Middleton always makes style choices that are super chic and in line with royal protocol.

Prince William's wife is the perfect mixture of classy, sophisticated and elegant - but where does she buy the clothes that turn her from Kate Middleton into the Duchess of Cambridge when she is on royal duties?

Here are some of Kate's favourite labels...

Zara

Picture: PA

It may come as a surprise to some that the Spanish fast fashion brand would end up in a royal wardrobe, but Kate has been seen wearing Zara on multiple occasions now.

Most recently she wore a Zara summer dress whilst watching William play polo during that infamous outing where Prince George was photographed with a toy gun.

The dress in question cost £29.99.

L.K Bennett

The royals, including Meghan Markle, love a heeled court shoe, but none are more loyal to a specific brand than Kate is to L.K Bennett's heeled courts.

She must have a pair in every colour by now to the point where we wouldn't be surprised if she had a shoe wardrobe just for them.

We wonder whether she follows the same shoe hack as Meghan - wear heels one size too big to avoid them hurting!

J Brand

Picture: Getty

Despite attending lots of fancy events and parties there are occasions that call for a Duchess to be more casual.

Even on sporty days, Kate still manages to look classy thanks to her go to label, J Brand.

But just because it's casual, doesn't mean it's cheap - a pair of jeans Kate wore by the brand would set you back an eye watering £265.

Alexander McQueen

Picture: PA

We couldn't talk about Kate's favourite fashion brands without mentioning one of her all time favourites, Alexander McQueen.

The Duchess of Cambridge's jaw dropping wedding dress was made by the designer but she has worn the label at other important occasions too.

She wore an Alexander McQueen outfit to Prince George's christening.

Monica Vinader

Picture: Monica Vinader

Kate's go to accessories come from her favourite jeweller, British brand Monica Vinader.

She loves to wear the brands matching earrings and necklace combos and has been seen to wear her Monica Vinader siren wire earrings on many royal visits.

They are £135 available from Monica Vinader online.