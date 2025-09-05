Katharine, Duchess of Kent dies aged 92

5 September 2025, 12:37

The Duchess of Kent has passed away
The Duchess of Kent has passed away. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Her death was announced by the palace.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Duchess of Kent has died at the age of 92.

Katharine was the oldest living member of the Royal Family after Queen Elizabeth II passed away in 2022.

A statement from the palace reads: "Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.

"The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess's life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people."

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

Latest Royal News

See more Latest Royal News

Prince William has joined Eugene Levy in his travel series

Prince William jokes about getting drunk with Hollywood legend in hilarious clip

Kate Middleton has a new hairstyle

Kate Middleton sends strong message with new blonde hairstyle, expert reveals

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to move their family

Real reason behind Prince William and Kate Middleton's £16million house move

The future Queen has opted for a honey blonde restyle.

Kate Middleton reveals stunning blonde hair transformation during special family outing

The King is set to deliver a historic address next Friday.

King Charles to address the nation next week as Buckingham Palace releases statement

New research has revealed the surnames which could mean a family connection to one of the Royal Families around the world

35 surnames which mean you could be related to royalty

Princess Diana wearing a metallic silver dress with plunging neckling

Princess Diana's favourite breakfast is now a viral food trend

The young princess delighted royal fans on social media.

Princess Charlotte makes royal history with adorable tweet in social media first

In 1997, at a Prince’s Trust Gala at the Manchester Opera House, Spice Girls mania met royal formality—and promptly turned it on its head.

The truth about the night Geri Halliwell pinched King Charles' bottom

Showbiz

Princess Charlotte paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Charlotte's sweet tribute to late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II at Trooping the Colour