Katharine, Duchess of Kent dies aged 92

The Duchess of Kent has passed away. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Her death was announced by the palace.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Duchess of Kent has died at the age of 92.

Katharine was the oldest living member of the Royal Family after Queen Elizabeth II passed away in 2022.

A statement from the palace reads: "Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.

"The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess's life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people."

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...