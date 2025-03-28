King Charles taken to hospital after suffering side effects of cancer treatment

King Charles has returned home after a "brief" hospital visit. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Buckingham Palace issued a statement after King Charles was forced to cancel a string of royal engagements.

King Charles III was admitted to hospital on Thursday after experiencing "temporary side effects" from his ongoing cancer treatment, the palace has revealed.

The monarch was forced to cancel a string of royal engagements when he took a turn for the worse and was rushed to The London Clinic in a private car yesterday.

Following a "short period of observation", Buckingham Palace issued a statement addressing the 76-year-old's health and confirmed he was already back home at Clarence House where he continued to work from his study.

The Royal Family's official update read: "Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital. His Majesty's afternoon engagements were therefore postponed."

King Charles has an undisclosed form of cancer. Picture: Getty

The palace continued: "His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow's diary programme will also be rescheduled. His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."

King Charles had been due to hold meetings on Thursday afternoon and was scheduled to be in the West Midlands on Friday, but all appointments had to be cancelled to allow him to focus on his recovery.

The statement added: "His Majesty was due to receive Credentials from the Ambassadors of three different nations this afternoon. Tomorrow, he was due to undertake four public engagements in Birmingham and is greatly disappointed to be missing them on this occasion.

"He very much hopes that they can rescheduled in due course and offers his deepest apologies to all those who had worked so hard to make the planned visit possible."

The monarch was treated at The London Clinic. Picture: Alamy

A royal source described the short hospital visit as a "most minor bump in a road that is very much heading in the right direction".

It is understood the side effects he was experiencing were short-lived and not uncommon during this type of medical treatment.

King Charles' cancer diagnosis was first announced by the palace in February 2024, after which they asked for "privacy".

Despite undergoing weekly treatment, he returned to his royal duties just two months later in April 2024.

A source described his hospital visit a "minor bump" in the road to recovery. Picture: Alamy

The Royal Family have not yet confirmed which type of cancer Charles is suffering with.

He was diagnosed after a "separate issue of concern was noted" while being treated for a non-cancerous prostate condition.

By Christmas last year, the Royal Family revealed his "treatment has been moving in a positive direction and as a managed condition the treatment cycle will continue into next year".

When quizzed over his health during December 2024 in north London, he joked: "I’m still alive."