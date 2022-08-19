The Queen's granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor working at garden centre for £6.83 an hour

Lady Louise Windsor took up a summer job before getting her A-Level results this week. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Alice Dear

Lady Louise Windsor is the daughter of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex.

The Queen's granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor has been revealed to be working at a garden centre where she makes £6.83 an hour.

Lady Louise Windsor is the daughter of Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and is 16th in line to the throne.

Despite this, and the fact she currently lives in a £30million home with her parents and brother, Lady Louise took up a summer job.

According to The Sun, the royal has been working at a garden centre where she has been on the tills, greeting customers and pruning and potting plants.

Lady Louise Windsor, 18, was spotted working in the garden centre by customers. Picture: Getty

The story broke after a number of customers recognised her while shopping.

One shopper told the publication: "I couldn’t believe it was Lady Louise — I had to look twice.

"She is a really modest and sweet young woman who is polite and attentive to customers. She seemed to be loving the job.

“You’d never imagine the Queen’s grand-daughter would take on a role working behind a till.”

Lady Louise Windsor is the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex. Picture: Getty

Another customer said: "The staff seemed to adore her."

They added: "It’s not every day you buy your begonias off a royal.”

Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, said on Lady Louise's surprise job: “Isn’t it wonderful the Queen’s granddaughter rolled her sleeves up and got her hands dirty with a summer job before going to university — just like any other normal teenager.”

This news comes after it was confirmed that Lady Louise Windsor had received her A-Level results and will be starting at St Andrews University later this year to study English.

Louise is believed to have A-Levels in English, History, Politics and Drama, although her grades have not been made public.

Lady Louise Windsor is the Queen's grandchild and 16th in line to the throne. Picture: Alamy

Lady Louise Windsor is the eldest child of Edward and Sophie, and was born on November 8, 2003.

She was delivered via Caesarean section after her prematurity (one month early) caused some complications.

Lady Louise was born with esotropia, a condition that turns the eyes outwards, and underwent an eye operation when she was only 18 months old.

This procedure, however, was unsuccessful and the royal went on to have another surgery in 2014 which reportedly fixed all her vision issues.

Louise has a younger brother, James Viscount Severn, who was born on December 17, 2007.

James holds the title Viscount Severn after Edward and Sophie decided, with the approval of the Queen, that their children would not take on the titles Prince and Princess.

Instead, they decided their children would be given titles reserved for the children of an Earl.

