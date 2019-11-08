Exclusive

Lorraine Kelly says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be 'more aware' following private jet backlash

Lorraine opened up about the backlash Harry and Meghan have received from the public

Lorraine Kelly has spoken out about recent criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, saying that she 'feels sorry' for them but thinks they should be 'more aware' following the private jet controversy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed baby Archie into the world in May of this year, broke the nation's collective heart after admitting their struggles with the press in ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

At one point, Meghan was seen holding back tears as she spoke about the negative press she had received since meeting her husband.

Lorraine Kelly has spoken out about the documentary, saying: "I felt really sorry for both of them, there was such good will for them when they got married - and there's still huge amounts of goodwill - they can do amazing things together.

"I understand the feelings of being a bit overwhelmed by the media attention, I can't even imagine what it must be like.

"But in a way they've got to balance it, because they did such good work in South Africa, and we - as the media - were able to shine a light on fantastic causes.

"And I thought 'good on them' - that's what they should be doing. And I think once they find their feet and - they're still finding their way - I think once they find their way they'll be absolutely fine.

Meghan and Harry in South Africa with baby Archie. Picture: Getty

"I just want them to be happy, I want them to be a little bit more aware when they're talking about things - like climate change and then they go on private jets - that was maybe a bit ill-advised, that's all.

Lorraine added: "But then how on earth are they supposed to get to South Africa? They can't walk. They've got to get a plane, I think it's balance. They've both got such a lot to give, and they can do such good together."

In her first televised interview about her difficulties with the press, Meghan told ITV’s Tom Bradby: He’s [Prince Harry] obviously very concerned about protecting you, and protecting you from what he felt his mother went through.

“It’s obviously an area one has to tiptoe into very gently. But I don’t know what the impact on your physical and mental health of all the pressure that you clearly feel under?”

The Duchess appeared to be holding back tears as she replied, telling the journalist: “I would say, look any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable.

“So that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know?

“And especially as a woman, it’s really, it’s a lot, so you add this on top of just trying to be a new mum or trying to be a newlywed it’s um – yeah, well I guess, and also thank you asking because no many people have asked if I’m ok, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

Tom continued to ask Meghan: “And the answer is, would it be fair to say, not really ok? As in, it’s really been a struggle?”, to which she replied: “Yes.”

