Meghan Markle had a memento from her first date with Prince Harry sewn into her wedding dress

Every bride needs "something blue" but Meghan really takes the crown.

Meghan Markle has revealed how she had sewn a romantic memento from her first date with Prince Harry into her wedding dress.

The Duchess of Sussex made the confession in a teaser of upcoming ITV documentary, Queen of the World. In the short clip she is reunited with her now famous wedding dress as she reminisced on the occasion.

Meghan explained: "Somewhere in here there is a piece of, did you see? There's a piece of blue fabric that's stitched inside? It's my something blue.

"It's fabric from the dress I wore on our first date."

Meghan's grand veil featured flora designs that represented the countries of the Commonwealth.

In the documentary that airs on Tuesday, Meghan explains: "It was important for me, especially now being a part of the royal family, to have all 53 of the Commonwealth countries incorporated.

"I knew that it would be a fun surprise as well for my now husband, who didn't know, and he was really over the moon to find out that I would make this choice for our day together."

Meghan Markle has revealed the adorable secrets behind her wedding dress (Credit - GETTY)