Meghan Markle maternity style: outfits the pregnant Duchess has worn

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to become parents in Spring 2019 after it was confirmed by Kensington Palace that the royal couple were expecting. Here's a look at some of her maternity outfits so far.

Meghan Markle sent royal fans into a frenzy as she turned up to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in a loose-fitting Givenchy coat, sparking pregnancy rumours.

Her and Prince Harry's exciting news was then confirmed via a statement from Kensington Palace.

We take a look at some of Meghan's outfits worn whilst she was concealing her tiny baby bump.

Meghan Markle sparked pregnancy rumours at Princess Eugenie's wedding. Picture: PA Images

Meghan's Hugo Boss skirt

Meghan sported a striking green Hugo Boss leather skirt, complete with an emerald shirt from And Other Stories.

The more relaxed style of ensemble allowed the Duchess to cover her growing bump in an effortlessly chic way, as she wore her hair in her trademark low bun.

Meghan Markle wowed Chichester in a green leather skirt. Picture: PA Images

Megan's Jason Wu dress

Meghan wore a striking cobalt blue dress for the 100 Days To Peace gala, which she attended with husband Prince Harry.

Her outfit of choice sent tongues wagging, as the sleek material seemed to accentuate a suspected pregnancy bump - which we now know to be true!

Meghan attended the charity gala with husband Prince Harry. Picture: PA Images

Meghan's Givenchy dress

The Duchess of Sussex opted for a sleek black Givenchy number for her first solo engagement, visiting Oceania at the Royal Academy of Arts in London.

The high-waisted belt seems strategically positioned to flatter her waistline, whilst black is known to be a good colour for slimming - or to conceal a bump.