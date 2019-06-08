Motherhood Suits you Meghan! New mum looks glowing as she joins husband Harry to celebrate The Queen's birthday at Trooping the Colour

New parents Meghan and Harry make first public appearance together since unveiling baby Archie last month. Picture: Getty

Meghan Markle was beaming as she returned to Royal duties today for the first time since giving birth to her son Archie last month.

By Beci Wood

The 37-year-old former Suits actress showed off a new mum glow as she joined her husband Harry to celebrate The Queen's official birthday at Trooping The Colour in London.

The Duchess of Sussex opted for a navy blue dress and hat with her hair tied up in a bun, while Harry wore his frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals, part of the Household Cavalry of the British Army.

Meghan waves to fans as she returns to duties. Picture: Getty

It was the couple's first appearance together since introducing Archie to the world four week's ago but they showed no indication they were struggling with sleepless nights as they enthusiastically waved to fans.

Archie stayed away from the occasion as his parents rode in an open top carriage along Horse Guards Parade near Buckingham Palace in front of thousands of spectators.

Meghan shows off a new mum glow. Picture: Getty

Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge rode opposite the new parents.

The Queen, who turned 92 in April, rode alone in a luxurious horse drawn carriage with a crown on top.

Harry and Megan join Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall and Kat, The Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: Getty

Her Majesty looked smart in a sequinned cream suit and hat, accompanied by pearl jewellery.

The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duchess of Cambridge sit side by side. Picture: Getty

1,400 troops, 400 musicians and 200 horses will march in the annual parade which co-incides with the public celebration of Her Majesty's birthday.

The Queen looks deep in thought as she rides alone. Picture: Getty

Prince William, wearing his Irish Guards uniform, was seen arriving with Kate however Prince Philip, who turns 98 on Monday, was not seen.