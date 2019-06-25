Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage after 'taxpayer-funded £2.4m refurb'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's renovation of royal residence Frogmore Cottage has so far cost £2.4million. Picture: Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal residence has been transformed from five separate flats into one spacious five-bedroom family home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal residence Frogmore Cottage has undergone a huge refurb, which has so far cost taxpayers a whopping £2.4million.

Transforming five separate flats into one spacious five-bedroom family home, the project still has work to be done and could cost up to £3million once its finished.

The royal couple have previously come under fire for the amount that has already been spent on the property, with officials even trying to downplay the cost.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are transforming the property to create a family home in the official grounds of the royal Windsor estate. Picture: Getty

Initially predicting the final bill would fall around the £1.5 million mark, it's now been revealed the overall price is more likely to double the original figure.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's mounting costs have sparked fury among campaigners, who aren't happy the “substantial overhaul” is being funded by public money.

The extensive renovation on the couple's Windsor home – a gift from the Queen – is expected to rack up hefty bills in the next year due to building work that's needed on the outside of the cottage, according to Buckingham Palace officials.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are transforming Frogmore Cottage into one huge, five-bedroom family home. Picture: Getty

Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, revealed the royal accounts yesterday and insisted the neglected cottage was in desperate need of an overhaul.

He said: "The property had not been the subject of work for some years and had already been earmarked for renovation.

"The building was returned to a single residence and outdated infrastructure was replaced to guarantee the long-term future of the property."

Designer Vicky Charles, who was responsible for decorating Soho Farmhouse (pictured), is reportedly transforming Frogmore Cottage's interiors. Picture: Instagram / Soho House

Vicky Charles' Soho Farmhouse designs (pictured) have caught the eye of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Instagram / Soho Farmhouse

According to reports, new heating, wiring and utilities were needed throughout the property.

The home makeover also included replacing broken wooden ceiling beams and floor joists, updating faulty heating systems and putting in £50,000 of soundproof windows.

Taxpayer cash is allegedly paying for a famous interior designer, a luxury kitchen, bathrooms, fitted wardrobes and storage.

However Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, are said to be footing the bill for their own “fixtures and fittings”.

Sources say the mother-of-one has chosen eco-friendly, toxin-free, vegan paint to decorate the house, which is reportedly being designed by Vicky Charles – the interiors expert who brought private members club Soho Farmhouse to life.

The couple, who welcomed their first child together, Archie Harrison, in April this year, are transforming the property to create a family home in the official grounds of the royal estate.