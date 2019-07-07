Meghan Markle and Prince Harry release photos from private christening

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share photos of Archie. Picture: Sussex Royal/Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor christened in the private chapel at Windsor Castle by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

Photos posted on the Sussex Royal Instagram show members of the royal family and the late Princess Diana's sisters attended the private event, along with Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Raglan.

The first photo shows a group shot in Windsor Castle's Green Drawing Room. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son," they posted.



"They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie."



The couple have not revealed the names of the godparents. However, the controversial decision to keep the names private may not be possible. Church of England rules allow the details of a christening to be viewed for a fee £30.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with baby Archie. Picture: Getty

The second photo is a black-and-white shot of the family, with the sleepy infant framed by his adoring parents.



Archie was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown, which The Queen commissioned in 2004.



The original gown dates back to Queen Victoria in 1841, who selected it for her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004.