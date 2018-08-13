Where does Meghan Markle shop? How to get the Duchess of Sussex's outfits and dresses

From high-street retailers to designer brands, Meghan Markle has made flattering style choices to suit her new royal title.

Meghan Markle, 37, became an overnight sensation after confirming her romance with Prince Harry at the Toronto Invictus Games in 2017. Those who didn't know her as Rachel Zane from legal drama Suits suddenly knew her as the future Duchess of Sussex, and from then on in her fashion and style has been closely followed.

Meghan has sported a variety of brands; from big designer names to bespoke Canadian outlets, the Duchess always dresses to impress.

Here are some of Meghan's favourite outfits and where to shop them:

Marks & Spencer



Credit: Getty

Meghan single-handedly broke the internet when she was spotted wearing an M&S wool blend black jumper. Sporting a high-street brand propelled her into the spotlight as she became an instant hit with the public.

Jigsaw



Credit: Getty

Teaming a Smythe 'Brando Coat' with a Jigsaw scarf in January this year, Meghan proved she was a future royal sporting one of the family's favourite high-street brands.

Kate Middleton is also fond of Jigsaw, having been spotted wearing the brand on numerous occasions.

Finlay & Co



Credit: PA Images

Early into their relationship, Meghan was spotted looking effortlessly chic in a jeans and shirt combo - complete with understated yet on-trend sunglasses.

The London-based eyewear company reportedly made £20,000 overnight after Megs was papped wearing a pair of their shades.

Line the Label



Credit: Getty

The most iconic item Meghan's worn (apart from her wedding gown) has to be the white coat from Canadian brand Line The Label. She stepped out in the gorgeous garment for her and Harry's official engagement announcement.

J Crew



Credit: Getty

The Duchess of Sussex looked elegant in a J Crew wrap coat when she visited Birmingham on International Women's day.

Both Kate and Pippa Middleton have been seen donning J Crew attire in the past.

AllSaints



Credit: Getty

Meghan rocked the winter-chic look by keeping it casual on her visit to Birmingham. Her off-white high-neck jumper complimented Harry's beige pullover, giving them the perfect his 'n' hers ensemble.

Stella McCartney



Credit: Getty

Meghan has sported the elite brand at the Queen's birthday concert, which looked classy, cosy and comfortable all in one. She's also been pictured wearing a black trench by the same brand, during her visit to Cardiff.

Alexander McQueen



Credit: Getty

Megs rocked an Alexander McQueen suit during her appearance at the Endeavour Awards last year - although it is rumoured that Prince Harry is not a fan of her tuxedo styles.

WATCH! Meghan Markle greets fans in Dublin with Prince Harry:

