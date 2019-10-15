Royal fans spot awkward typo on Meghan Markle's Instagram post

Meghan Markle fans have spotted a typo on her latest Instagram post. Picture: PA/Instagram

The Duchess of Sussex called for women to 'stand up for themselves' on Instagram

Meghan Markle is being trolled for a small typo made on her latest Instagram post.

The post, which was a Maya Angelou quote that encouraged women to 'stand up for themselves', read: "Each time a women [sic] stands up for herself without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women."

Many people were quick to spot that the first 'women' should spell 'woman'.

One person wrote: "Typo... it should read “a womAn.”

And another added: "You mean woman?"

The caption alongside the post reads: "Maya Angelou was an American poet, singer, civil rights activist and was hailed as a new kind of memoirist - inspiring people around the world as one of the first African-American women who openly discussed their personal life in order to help others.

Meghan and Harry recently completed a royal tour in South Africa. Picture: PA

"These words, used in The Duchess’ speech on the opening day of the Southern Africa Tour in Nyanga, South Africa, surrounded by the inspiring Mbokobo girls, should always be a reminder that no matter how big or small, your voice has a purpose."

Many fans took to the comment section to praise Meghan for sharing the post, with one writing: "Thank you Meghan for this important reminder to women all over the world!"

Another added: "Love this."

A third said: "Maya was a true icon. Just as you are Meghan."

