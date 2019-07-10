Meghan Markle kisses baby Archie on the head as they watch Prince Harry play polo

10 July 2019, 16:19 | Updated: 10 July 2019, 16:42

Meghan Markle kisses baby Archie on the head as they watch Prince Harry play polo. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Baby Archie made his first public appearance today as Meghan Markle took the little one to the polo.

Meghan Markle joined sister-in-law Kate Middleton at The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club today, as they supported their husbands Prince Harry and Prince William.

For the outing, new mum Meghan brought along baby Archie Harrison in his first public appearance since being born.

The Duchess of Sussex looked content and happy as she held the little one in her arms, watching the polo from afar with the Duchess of Cambridge.

Meghan even placed a loving kiss on baby Archie’s head as she kept a low profile in large sunglasses and a khaki dress.

Meghan Markle placed a kiss on her son's head
Meghan Markle placed a kiss on her son's head. Picture: Getty
Meghan and Harry's son enjoyed his first public outing
Meghan and Harry's son enjoyed his first public outing. Picture: Getty
Kate chased after a cu riots Prince Louis
Kate chased after a curious Prince Louis. Picture: PA

The Duchess looked glamorous as always, wearing her hair down with a natural wave and a huge grin across her face.

Kate and her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were also close by.

The Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles as she chased after her youngest, Louis, as he explored the area.

Kate opted for a pink and white floral dress by LK Bennett for the occasion, teaming the look with a pair of wedges.

Meghan was close next to Kate Middleton and her children
Meghan was close next to Kate Middleton and her children. Picture: PA
Meghan help baby Archie close as they supported Harry
Meghan held baby Archie close as they supported Harry. Picture: Getty
Kate Middleton looked beautiful in a floral dress as she looked after Louis
Kate Middleton looked beautiful in a floral dress as she looked after Louis. Picture: Getty

This is the second time the public have been treated to a look at the baby, who was born in May this year.

However, this is the first time we have seen Meghan candidly adjusting to motherhood with her son.

The first was a few days after he was born, as Harry and Meghan officially introduced Archie to the world at Windsor Castle.

