Meghan Markle birth: Why she’s shunning Queen’s gynaecologists for team of women doctors

Meghan Markle has reportedly hired her own female delivery team. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has “snubbed” the Queen’s medical team for the birth of her first baby.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are due to welcome their first baby later this year.

While a specific due date has not been revealed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to be expecting in April.

With the due date only around the corner, reports of Meghan’s alternative birthing plan have been revealed, and they’re not to royal protocol.

Instead of giving birth at the iconic Lindo Wing with the Queen’s doctors, Meghan has reportedly appointed her own delivery team, with a female lead doctor.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Meghan said she doesn’t want the men in suits. She was adamant that she wanted her own people. It did leave a few of us a little baffled.”

Meghan Markle reportedly doesn't want "men in suits" delivering her baby. Picture: PA

Another added: “It is slightly surprising. These people [the Queen’s doctors] are the best of the best and when it comes down to it, their role would actually be very limited in the birth itself, assuming all goes to plan.”

Alan Farthing and Guy Thorpe-Beeston have delivered Kate Middleton and Prince William’s three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

While Meghan reportedly wants her own delivery team, Farthing and Thorpe-Beeston will be on hand if there are any complications with the birth.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have participated in the Linda Wing tradition for all three of their children. Picture: PA

The Duchess of Sussex’s birthing plan is already looking to be very different to her sister-in-law’s, Kate Middleton.

Like Princess Diana, Kate has participated in the Lindo Wing tradition for all three of her children.

Kate gave birth in the Paddington hospital, and – like the late Diana – took her newborns to the steps of the hospital for the press to get their first pictures.

However, we are hearing from royal experts that this is not something Meghan will be participating in.

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie has explained: “Given what we know about Meghan, the optics of a totally glamorous, picture-perfect moment hours after giving birth are not quite in alignment with her views on the world.”

With Meghan and Harry having recently moved to their new home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, it is still currently unknown the hospital where the Duchess will give birth.