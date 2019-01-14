Meghan Markle: The Duchess of Sussex takes fashion tips from Kate Middleton as she visits Birkenhead with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle took style notes from Kate Middleton's go-to look. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, looked sensational in a purple dress and red coat as she visited Birkenhead with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended their first royal engagement of the year together on January 14, visiting Birkenhead.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they arrived to greet the crowds, as pregnant Meghan showed off her growing baby bump.

The former Suits actress, who is due to give birth in Spring 2019, appeared to have taken fashion tips from sister-in-law Kate Middleton, wearing a red coat by one of the Duchess of Cambridge’s favourite designers.

Opting for a bright ensemble, Meghan stepped out in designer Sentaler’s Long Wide Collar Wrap Coat in Red.

Meghan Markle visited Birkenhead with Prince Harry. Picture: PA

Meghan Markle held her baby bump as she met the crowds . Picture: PA

Over the years, Kate Middleton has made the red coat her trademark look, having experimented with the colour on countless occasions.

The brand, Sentaler, is also one of Kate’s favourite designers with the Duchess having worn their wrap coat during a trip to Canada in 2016.

If you’re a fan of Meghan’s coat, prepare to start saving as the piece will set you back £1,085.

Meghan’s gorgeous purple dress on the other hand is very affordable.

Meghan Markle greeted the crowds with husband Prince Harry. Picture: PA

Prince Harry’s wife teamed the red coat with the Maxwell Dress by Babaton for Aritizia, a piece which is currently on sale for only $49.99.

The brunette beauty finished the colourful look off with a pair of red stiletto heels and a brown handbag by Gabriela Hearst.

Meghan’s coat may look familiar to any royal fans out there, as Meghan wore the same coat during her first outing with the royal family back in 2017.

Attending church on Christmas Day in Sandringham with the Queen and the rest of the royal family, Meghan opted for the Sentaler coat in a camel shade.