Ellen DeGeneres hints she will do first TV tell-all interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

25 January 2020, 10:06 | Updated: 25 January 2020, 10:19
The chat show host fuelled rumours after she was quizzed by photographers if she was 'excited' about speaking to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Meghan Markle has apparently told her close circle of friends she is planning to give her first tell-all interview to Ellen DeGeneres after she and Harry made the decision to step down as senior royals.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
It was rumoured that Meghan, who is close to both Oprah and Ellen, would pick the latter talk show host after reportedly saying "they're kindred spirits", according to The Daily Mail.
The pair met by chance years ago at a dog shelter in Los Angeles where Ellen and her wife, Portia de Rossi, were looking for a dog and they both encouraged Meghan to adopt her first dog, Bogart.
Meghan previously told Best Health that while she was at the shelter Ellen asked: “Is that your dog?”
“I said, ‘No,’ and she’s like, ‘You have to take that dog,” Meghan recalled.
“And I said, ‘Well, I’m deciding.’ And she’s like, ‘Rescue the dog!’”
“It’s sort of like if Oprah tells you to do something.”
The two women have clearly kept a close bond over the years with Ellen and her wife even visiting Prince Harry and Meghan after the birth of Archie last summer. Defending the pair she said on her talk show:
"I see them get attacked and it's not fair. They are two of the most down-to-earth compassionate people, they're doing so much good for the world."
Ellen herself did little to dispel the rumours as when asked whether she was excited about interviewing Meghan, she replied, "Sure, I'm excited".
A source at The Ellen Show said that the interview "has been in the works for quite some time now".
Meghan and Harry are apparently "keen to tell their side of the story" and before leaving the UK for Canada, Harry broke his silence on the royal family exit with an emotional speech, telling people: 'I want you to hear the truth from me'.
Buckingham Palace has denied that Harry and Meghan are planning a tell-all interview with Ellen DeGeneres.