Ellen DeGeneres hints she will do first TV tell-all interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan and Ellen became friends after meeting at a dog shelter years ago. Picture: Getty

The chat show host fuelled rumours after she was quizzed by photographers if she was 'excited' about speaking to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle has apparently told her close circle of friends she is planning to give her first tell-all interview to Ellen DeGeneres after she and Harry made the decision to step down as senior royals.

It was rumoured that Meghan, who is close to both Oprah and Ellen, would pick the latter talk show host after reportedly saying "they're kindred spirits", according to The Daily Mail.

The pair met by chance years ago at a dog shelter in Los Angeles where Ellen and her wife, Portia de Rossi, were looking for a dog and they both encouraged Meghan to adopt her first dog, Bogart.

Meghan previously told Best Health that while she was at the shelter Ellen asked: “Is that your dog?”

“I said, ‘No,’ and she’s like, ‘You have to take that dog,” Meghan recalled.

“And I said, ‘Well, I’m deciding.’ And she’s like, ‘Rescue the dog!’”

“It’s sort of like if Oprah tells you to do something.”

The two women have clearly kept a close bond over the years with Ellen and her wife even visiting Prince Harry and Meghan after the birth of Archie last summer. Defending the pair she said on her talk show:

"I see them get attacked and it's not fair. They are two of the most down-to-earth compassionate people, they're doing so much good for the world."

Ellen herself did little to dispel the rumours as when asked whether she was excited about interviewing Meghan, she replied, "Sure, I'm excited".

A source at The Ellen Show said that the interview "has been in the works for quite some time now".

Meghan and Harry are apparently "keen to tell their side of the story" and before leaving the UK for Canada, Harry broke his silence on the royal family exit with an emotional speech, telling people: 'I want you to hear the truth from me'.

Buckingham Palace has denied that Harry and Meghan are planning a tell-all interview with Ellen DeGeneres.