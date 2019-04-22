Meghan Markle fans say she was ‘DELIBERATELY’ left out of Queen’s birthday tribute

22 April 2019, 10:25

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Commonwealth Day Youth Event At Canada House
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Commonwealth Day Youth Event At Canada House. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Sussex’s loyal followers noticed she was ‘missing’ from Kate and William's birthday tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle fans are claiming she was ‘deliberately’ left out of Kate Middleton and Prince William's birthday tribute to the Queen.

The royal couple marked Queen Elizabeth II’s 93rd birthday by posting a family photo on their joint Kensington Royal's Instagram account, captioning the snap: "Wishing a very happy 93rd birthday to Her Majesty The Queen!"

But followers were quick to comment when they noticed the pregnant Duchess of Sussex was no where to be seen.

One wrote: "WHERE IS MEGHAN???!!!!"

Another wrote: “Out of all the PICTURES that have been taken with the queen and the whole family you couldn't find one picture that Meghan was in it to post.. Sorry but this is very RUDE!!”

A third shared: "Not cool. Where’s Meghan?"

“Interesting how #kensingtonroyal choose a photo without Meghan in it,” wrote another.

The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex. Picture: Getty

However royal fans also pointed out the family photo was taken long before Harry and Meghan, who are currently expecting their first child, had even got engaged.

“Stop whining about Meghan not being in this pic. 1) It’s the Queen’s Birthday, not Meghan’s. 2) It’s an old photo... look how little George and Charlotte are,” wrote one follower.

Another said: “Guys, please. MM isn't there because she wasn't even part of the family yet. As you can see, Charlotte is still very little. So chill, please. And n° 2.... This is the Cambridge's account. If you want to see Meghan, go to the other one."

Trooping The Colour 2018
Trooping The Colour 2018. Picture: Getty

The image was snapped at Trooping of the Colour in June 2016 – just under two years before Harry and Meghan married.

It features the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, their two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh and son Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex.

