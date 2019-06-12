Meghan Markle to 'follow in the footsteps of Princess Diana and Kate Middleton' with Vogue cover

Meghan Markle is following in some royal footsteps. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Meghan Markle might even open the doors of Frogmore Cottage for the magazine shoot.

Before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle wrote for her own lifestyle blog 'The Tig'.

But two years after she shut the website down to concentrate on her royal engagements with Prince Harry, now it’s been reported she’ll be putting pen to paper once more by working with Vogue.

Just as Princess Diana and Kate Middleton have done in the past, Meghan will star in a photoshoot as well as writing on causes “close to her heart”.

According to an Us Weekly source, the Duchess will guest edit the magazine and write an opinion piece for September’s edition, traditionally the biggest issue of the year.

Meghan Markle will be starring in Vogue. Picture: PA Images

The insider also claims she’ll be “bringing a selection of female change-makers on board to write their own personal essays.” And with Meghan’s friends consisting of powerful women such as Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra, this could be amazing.

Not only that, but the mum-of-one is also allegedly going to be photographed at her home Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, hopefully with Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in tow.

A source told The Sun: “Meghan is going to write a piece on causes such as female empowerment and women’s education.

“This is nothing to do with Archie, or family, or home life. It’s purely on women’s empowerment.”

Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful previously revealed he’d love Meghan to appear in the magazine, as he told the Evening Standard: “I am so into the young royals. Meghan is an example of how far we’ve all come.”

Asked if Kate or Meghan has better dress sense, he replied: “They are different, it’s all fun and games. I’d love them both to be on the cover of Vogue.”

The news comes after Kate Middleton starred on the cover of Vogue as part of a National Portrait Gallery Vogue exhibition back in June 2016.

Posing on the front cover for its centenary edition, the Duchess Of Cambridge was photographed by Josh Olins in the Norfolk countryside and appeared in a 10-page shoot.

A royal spokesman said at the time: “Since 1916, Vogue has been a leading champion of British portraiture. The Duchess was delighted to play a part in celebrating the centenary of an institution that has given a platform to some of the most renowned photographers in this country's history.

“She is incredibly grateful to the team at Vogue and at the National Portrait Gallery for asking her to take part. She would like to thank Josh Olins for being such a pleasure to work with.

"The Duchess had never taken part in a photography shoot like this before. She hopes that people appreciate the portraits with the sense of relaxed fun with which they were taken.”

Prince Harry’s mum Princess Diana also appeared on the Vogue cover in 1990, as well as another three times.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie featured in a photo shoot for the fashion magazine last year.

They were shot at their dad, Prince Andrew's residence, Royal Lodge, ahead of Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank.