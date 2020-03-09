Why did Meghan Markle wear green to her final royal engagement as a senior royal and what does it mean?

9 March 2020, 15:58 | Updated: 9 March 2020, 16:04

Meghan Markle could have been sending a message with the colour of her ensemble
Meghan Markle could have been sending a message with the colour of her ensemble. Picture: PA/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Sussex could have chosen to wear emerald green to represent 'harmony, luck and renewal'.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out hand-in-hand for the Commonwealth Service on Monday afternoon.

This occasion marked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's final engagement as senior members of the royal family before they embark on their new journey.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Commonwealth Service in last royal engagement as senior royals

For the occasion, Meghan wore an emerald green ensemble, including a fitted dress by Emilia Wickstead, hat by William Chambers and clutch bag by Gabriella Hearst.

Emerald green has been known to represent "renewal" and "luck"
Emerald green has been known to represent "renewal" and "luck". Picture: PA

While it's clear the colour really suits Meghan, there could be another reason the Duchess opted for the shade for this final occasion.

According to Canva, emerald green symbolises refinement, wealth and royalty – which seems to fit well with the occasion of the day, as well as her title and family.

Green also has strong associations with nature and the environment, and can represent luck, freshness and renewal.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a dress by Emilia Wickstead and hat by William Chambers
The Duchess of Sussex wore a dress by Emilia Wickstead and hat by William Chambers. Picture: Getty

This could be a good luck charm for Meghan who is about to start a new chapter with her husband as they step down from royal duties.

The shade is also thought to help balance emotions in psychology, and "promote a sense of calm and clarity".

All these meanings appear to relate to the current situation the royal couple find themselves in; wishing for luck in their next chapter, as well as keeping balance and "renewing" their lives.

Prince Harry also wore green to match his wife's ensemble
Prince Harry also wore green to match his wife's ensemble. Picture: PA

Prince Harry also had a hint of green in his outfit, as the wind showed the inside of his jacket was lined with the same shade.

While some people saw this as a mark of solidarity to Meghan, it could be he is representing these ideas with the shade choice.

READ MORE: All the details from Meghan Markle's Commonwealth Service outfit

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus: Whole of Italy put on lockdown as public told to 'stay at home'

UK & World

Santander raids Nationwide in search for next UK chief

UK & World

Prince Andrew: Epstein investigators 'considering options' as duke 'shuts door' on co-operation

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Joanne Froggartt plays Laura in Liar

Who is Laura in Liar? Joanne Froggatt soap career, age and where she’s form revealed

TV & Movies

Everything you need to know about Liar actress Amy Nuttall

Liar series 2 cast: Who is Winnie Peterson actress Amy Nuttall and who did she play in Emmerdale?

TV & Movies

Here's how to sign up for Race Across The World

How do you sign up to be on Race Across the World?

TV & Movies

The popular BBC show is back for a second series

Who narrates BBC's Race Across The World?

TV & Movies

The new BBC show has everyone hooked on what the competitors get up

Race Across The World teams and contestants: Meet 2020’s competitors

TV & Movies

Liar is back for another series

Liar season 2: How many episodes are there and when does it end?

TV & Movies