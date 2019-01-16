Meghan Markle H&M dress: The Duchess of Sussex wears £24.99 high street maternity dress during visit to the Mayhew

Meghan Markle shocked in an affordable H&M dress. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle surprised everyone in an affordable dress by H&M as she visited the animal welfare charity the Mayhew.

Meghan Markle was all smiles as she arrived at the Mayhew in London for her second royal engagement of the year.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed the charity as one of her four royal patronages earlier in the year, having been vocal about the importance of animal welfare in the past.

The royal visit included Prince Harry's wife hearing about the charity's animal therapy visits as well as working with the homeless.

Meghan Markle showed off her baby bump during the visit in London. Picture: PA

Meghan Markle's dress will only set you back £24.99. Picture: H&M

For the occasion, Meghan surprised in a very affordable dress.

Kate Middleton's sister-in-law wore the H&M MAMA fine-knit dress in shade light beige marl.

The dress is currently still in stock online, and will only set you back £24.99.

Meghan Markle showed off her growing baby bump . Picture: PA

Staying true to her love for designer pieces, Meghan added an Armani cream cashmere coat.

Meghan's heels were also designer, and appear to be a pair of nude Manolo Blahniks.

Meghan finished off the look with a beige Stella McCartney bag, believed to be the Falabella Tote.