Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton will never be pregnant at the same time, and this is why

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are both tipped to welcome another baby next year. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex may be tipped to both welcome another baby next year, but royal protocol might get in the way.

While Kate Middleton and Prince William are predicted to announce the pregnancy of their fourth baby before the end of the year, fans are questioning when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will welcome their second baby.

Both the Duchesses have been tipped to welcome babies next year, and while we would love to see a pregnant Kate and Meghan out and about together, royal protocol says this can’t happen.

According to The Express, Meghan won’t be able to announce a pregnancy at the same time as Kate because of the royal ranking system.

As the Duchess of Cambridge is married to the future King, she outranks Meghan, which changes things when it comes to announcing special royal news.

Royal protocol means Meghan Markle can't announce news at the same time as Kate Middleton. Picture: PA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are tipped to have their second baby next year. Picture: PA

According to the publication, royal announcements should only ever happen one at a time, and if there is more than one piece of news, the higher in the family you are, the sooner you can share the information with the public.

When Queen Elizabeth II fell pregnant with Prince Andrew, her sister Princess Margret got engaged.

However, it is reported that she waited until the Queen gave birth – a week after – to share the wedding news with the public.

The Express report that “it is possible Meghan and Kate have been asked to plan their pregnancies around one another”.

Of course, both couples have remained tight-lipped about their family plans, although we do know now that Meghan and Harry are only planning on welcoming one more child after Archie.

According to the publication, royal announcements should only ever happen one at a time. Picture: Getty

In an interview in the September issue of Vogue – which was guest edited by the Duchess of Sussex – Prince Harry revealed that he and his wife would only have two children maximum.

As for Kate and William, the couple appear to be very busy with royal life as well as raising their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The pair haven't said much about a fourth baby, although Kate Middleton earlier in the year did admit to being "broody" during royal engagement.

During a trip the Northern Ireland, Kate reportedly admitted to a member of the public that she was broody, when they asked her if she would have fourth baby, she reportedly replied: “I think William would be a little worried!”

