Meghan Markle kisses baby Archie in adorable unseen moment with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared a sweet unseen moment. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Royal fans have gone wild for an unseen clip of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cuddling their son.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made it clear they want to keep some privacy when it comes to bringing up their son Archie.

But in a trailer for their upcoming documentary, the new parents have given fans an adorable glimpse into their family life.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on their royal tour of southern Africa, they filmed a documentary called ‘Harry & Meghan: An African Journey’ which is set to air later this month.

One particular unseen clip sees Meghan lovingly kissing her five-month-old on the head as Harry bounced him during their meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

this documentary is going to be so good 😭

harry holding archie

meghan kissing his forehead



im

deceased

already pic.twitter.com/Xfmv1XDGby — michelle (@ddarveyy) October 14, 2019

After the video was shared on social media, one follower wrote: "Awe their cuteness is killing me."

"Cannot get enough of this cutie," said another, while a third added: "I'm crying. I love this beautiful family."

This behind-the-scenes moment was filmed during baby Archie's first and only public appearance on the tour.

The Sussexes previously posted adorable footage of them carrying their little one during the meeting, along with the caption, 'Arch meets Archie!'.

And even the archbishop couldn't resist kissing Archie on the forehead, as photographers caught him cooing over the royal baby outside the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town.

In the upcoming documentary, journalist Tom Bradby follows the couple around on their trip and he’s promised it will reveal both the 'pride and happiness' and 'pain and pressure' of royal life.

It was previously revealed that Archie was at the forefront of the royal tour, with Suits star Meghan praising her team for scheduling public meetings around his feeding time.

The tot was cared for by the couple’s nanny whenever his parents undertook engagements but was often the centre of conversation on the ten day trip last month.

Royal fans also found out Archie’s sweet nickname while the parents were in Africa as a video was released showing Meghan holding Archie in her arms, saying: "Say hello! Hello, hi!" Before adding: "Oh, Bubba!"

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey will air on Sunday October 20 on ITV at 9pm.