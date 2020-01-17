Where is Meghan Markle living in Canada and where will she and Prince Harry move to?

Where will Meghan and Harry move to? Picture: Getty/Sussex Royal

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Sussex took off to Canada last week, but where is Meghan Markle staying?

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, announced their plans to step down as senior members of the royal family.

Following the shocking news, Meghan, 38, flew back to Canada where she was reunited with baby Archie.

Prince Harry has since stayed in the UK to work out logistics with the Queen, Prince William and his father, Prince Charles.

But where is Meghan staying now, and will the couple move to Canada soon?

Meghan Markle returned to Canada after the announcement was made to be with baby Archie. Picture: PA

Where is Meghan Markle staying in Canada?

Meghan Markle is believed to be laying low in Vancouver Island in British Columbia.

It has been reported this is where she and Prince Harry spent the Christmas break with their son, Archie.

Meghan and Harry left Archie in Canada when they returned to the UK, but the Duchess departed a matter of days later.

Meghan Markle has returned to the same place she spent the holidays with her family. Picture: Sussex Royal

Where will Meghan and Harry live in North America?

In their announcement, Harry and Meghan announced they would be splitting their time in the UK and North America.

While it hasn't been confirmed where in North America this will be, many people have speculated Canada will be highly likely.

If it isn't Vancouver Island, the couple could settle in Toronto, where they spent a lot of their time when they first started dating.

Meghan was also based in Toronto for several years while filming TV show Suits.

Meghan and Harry's home plans have not yet been confirmed. Picture: PA

What happened with Meghan and Harry and the royal family?

Meghan and Harry, after some time away from the limelight, arrived back to royal duties in January.

However, a day later the couple announced on social media they would be stepping down as senior royals and looking to become "financially independent".

The couple's full statement reads: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

"It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."

More details of Meghan and Harry's exit from royal life are yet to be released. Picture: PA

Following the announcement, the Queen called for crisis talks at Sandringham between herself, Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles.

Soon after discussions ended, the Queen released her own statement explaining that while she would have liked Meghan and Harry to have stayed as full-time royals, she is "entirely supportive" of their decision.

She wrote: "Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family. My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.

"Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family. Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

"It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."

Since then, the public have waited for more details on the move.

