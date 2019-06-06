Lizzie Cundy says Meghan Markle has pushed out Prince Harry's friends since the Royal Wedding

Lizzy claims that Meghan's pushed Harry's friends out since they wed in 2018. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

Lizzie is a former pal of Meghan's and has claimed that the Duchess now rules the roost.

A former friend of the Duchess of Sussex has spoken out about how she's "pushed out" Prince Harry's friends since the pair wed last May.

TV presenter Lizzie Cundy spoke out earlier this week about Meghan, and claimed that the former Suits actress ghosted her after five years of friendship.

The 50-year-old spoke out about her former friend. Picture: Instagram

The 49-year-old met the Duchess at an awards dinner in 2013 and they became friends instantly, Lizzie was even close to setting up Meghan with former Chelsea football player Ashley Cole.

However, she's found that since Meghan became a royal, she's ruled the roost and has forced Prince Harry to drop "solid" friends.

Cundy explained: "One thing I have heard is, because I’m friends with a lot of Harry’s friends – one is a very close friend – is that she has pushed them all out".

She continued: "She’s ruling the roost. This friend, I won’t name him, he had Harry on his shoulders in Las Vegas when he got into that trouble.

"He was a really good, solid friend – covered for him, everything – he has been elbowed right out."

And Lizzie isn't the only one to make these claims, as Tatler reported earlier this year that Tom "Skippy" Inskip - one of Harry's best friends - had been banished from his circle of friends after he reportedly told Harry not to marry Meghan.

Meghan's come under scrutiny for allegedly pushing out some of Harry's friends. Picture: PA

A close source of the royal couple said: "The real reason Tom was made no longer welcome by Meghan is that she had learned he had dared to question Harry over whether he really felt he was doing the right thing in marrying her.

"All the poor guy did, during a heart to heart with the prince, was to venture that Harry might be infatuated, more in lust than love, and maybe he might think about cooling things down before rushing into a proposal.

"Meghan didn’t actually want Tom and his wife Lara at their wedding, but Harry insisted, although they were not invited to the party in the evening, which hurt, because all of their other mutual chums were asked."

Buckingham Palace were contacted but had no comment on the matter.