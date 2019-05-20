Meghan Markle 'messaged X Factor's Matt Cardle' before marrying Prince Harry

20 May 2019, 11:59

Meghan Markle and Matt Cardle reportedly messaged online
Meghan Markle and Matt Cardle reportedly messaged online. Picture: Getty/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and X factor star Matt Cardle exchanged messages before the Duchess of Sussex met Prince Harry, it has been reported.

Meghan Markle met Prince Harry for the first time in 2016, and has since gone on to become the Duchess of Sussex.

However prior to meeting her prince charming and joining the royal family, the former Suits actress reportedly shared messages online with X factor winner Matt Cardle.

A source has told The Sun that the pair spoke online for some time in 2015 and even planned to meet up.

The source told the publication: “Matt followed Meghan initially in early 2015 because he thought she was a beautiful star from Suits.

READ MORE: Prince Louis takes his first steps on camera during family day out at Chelsea Flower Show

Meghan and Matt are said to have messaged a year before she met Prince Harry
Meghan and Matt are said to have messaged a year before she met Prince Harry. Picture: PA

“But he was stunned when she followed him immediately back and started messaging him. She said she was a big fan of his work.”

They added that Matt “couldn’t believe” a “Hollywood star” like Meghan would know who he was.

“Matt couldn’t believe a Hollywood star like Meghan would even know who he was,” they continued.

“He was very flattered and they chatted a little bit online before she suggested meeting up.”

Matt Cardle is still in a relationship with Amber Hernaman
Matt Cardle is still in a relationship with Amber Hernaman. Picture: PA

However, they added: “But then he met his girlfriend and knew it wasn’t appropriate to keep talking to Meghan so he ended up ghosting her.

“It felt like there could have been a connection but the timing was wrong. He didn’t reply to her last message.

Matt is still with his girlfriend, Amber Hernaman.

Meghan had split from her ex husband, Trevor Engelson, two years before exchanging messages with the singer.

Meghan Markle split from her first husband in 2013 before meeting Harry in 2016
Meghan Markle split from her first husband in 2013 before meeting Harry in 2016. Picture: PA

Now, Meghan Markle is part of the British royal family, and recently gave birth to her first child with Prince Harry.

The couple welcomed baby Archie Harrison on the 6th May in Windsor, and have since been adapting to parenting.

READ NOW: This is the next time we'll see Meghan Markle out and about in public

