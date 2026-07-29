Meghan Markle explains whether people should still call her ‘Duchess’

Meghan Markle addressed whether she should still be referred to as a 'Duchess'. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

During a recent TV appearance, Meghan Markle was asked how people should refer to her these days – and the official answer might surprise you.

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Meghan Markle has explained whether or not people should still call her 'Duchess' after the question was put to her during an appearance on a popular TV show this week.

Caught off-guard when starring as a surprise guest on the latest series of Masterchef Australia, the royal was quizzed on her official title these days.

Professional chef Poh Ling Yeow asked the 44-year-old how the judges and contestants should address her whilst in the studio, saying: "Do we call you Duchess?"

"Oh, call me Meghan," she replied sweetly, adding further confusion to what her formal name actually is today.

Meghan Markle starred as a guest judge in an episode of Masterchef Australia. Picture: Channel 10

In 2020, the mother-of-two famously stepped back from official duties alongside her husband Prince Harry, leading to confusion around both of their titles from that point forwards.

They weren't technically 'working' for the British Royal Family and the pair often used their first names and nicknames during appointments anyway, so it wasn't clear how they should be referred to.

She had previously talked about the issue, confirming in an interview for The Circuit last year that she legally changed her name when she married Prince Harry.

Officially, the former Suits star is known as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, with ‘Sussex’ being classed as the 'family' name, or surname.

The royal couple stepped away from their official duties back in 2020. Picture: Getty

During an episode of her lifestyle series on Netflix, With Love, Meghan, she faced backlash for correcting Hollywood actress Mindy Kaling on her name.

When the comedian joked: "People wouldn’t believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box," Meghan responded: "It’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now."

"I share my name with my children. I didn’t know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to go, 'This is our family name, our little family name.'"

So while we're certain she's swapped Markle for Sussex, what about Duchess?

Well it turns out that both Meghan and Prince Harry still officially use the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex – and are very much allowed to do so.

The mother-of-two was mocked for clarifying her name on Netflix series With Love, Meghan. Picture: Netflix

The late Queen Elizabeth II actually gave the couple these titles on their wedding day back in 2018.

Despite stepping back from royal duties, they weren't stripped of their names so the term 'Duchess' still applies to Meghan.

Even though that's clarified once and for all, it looks like not everyone will follow the official rules anyway.

During a teaser for her Masterchef Australia appearance, Poh Ling Yeow said: "We’ve had MasterChef royalty in the kitchen before, but nothing like this.

"All the way from sunny California, please welcome to MasterChef Australia...the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle!"

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