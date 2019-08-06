Meghan Markle's old LA home is up for sale - and the interior looks dreamy

If you have £1.5m going spare, you should snap it up! Picture: homes.com

By Mared Parry

If you have £1.5m going spare, you should snap up Meghan's former home that she shared with ex Trevor Engelson.

Before she lived life as the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle enjoyed a glamorous life in Los Angeles working as an actress on some huge TV shows and films.

She resided near the Hollywood hills with ex-husband Trever Engelson in a £1.5m mansion, and it's up for sale right now!

Meghan and Trevor were married for a few years in the early 2010s. Picture: Getty

Although her lifestyle hasn't exactly been downgraded, with her being a royal and all, her current royal home in quiet Windsor with Prince Harry and baby Archie Harrison is a world away from the lavish mansion she used to live in.

The four bedroom colonial-style house is based in Hancock Park, and has just gone on the market for £1.5 million on homes.com.

The lavish home is a far cry away from her British home. Picture: homes.com

Meghan used to own the luxe home when she was married to Hollywood producer Trevor between the years of 2011 and 2013, TMZ reports.

The £1.5m property has wooden floors and white walls. Picture: homes.com

However, they split soon after and Meghan moved to live in Toronto, Canada when she landed the role of Rachel Zane in Suits, one that shot her to superstardom.

She then lived in a three bedroom, two bathroom townhouse in the city after selling the mansion for just under £1m.

The white LA dream home has a whopping three bathrooms and over 2,000 square foot of space, as well as a classic American open floor plan.

It boasted three bathrooms with interesting tiles. Picture: homes.com

Its living room has an impressive fireplace which opens up to a gorgeous dining room and family room, and the bedrooms are all incredibly spacious.

All the rooms are painted white to keep the areas looking bright and airy, and palm trees line the outside of the pad.

The hallways are lined with impressive pieces of artwork. Picture: homes.com

The swanky bedrooms have VERY comfortable looking beds. Picture: homes.com

As well as a gigantic kitchen with a breakfast nook, it leads out onto a huge alfresco dining area - perfect for entertaining A-List friends.

And no Hollywood home would be complete without a grassy green garden for summer barbeques.

The dining area spills out onto the terrace. Picture: homes.com

Some of the lounging rooms have intricate metal designs on the windows. Picture: homes.com

Meghan is now happily settled in Frogmore Cottage with The Duke of Sussex, which they moved into shortly before the birth of first son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The refurbishment of their five bedroom cottage has cost taxpayers approximately £2.4m so far, but will reportedly cost £3m by the time it's completely finished.