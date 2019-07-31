Michelle Obama's Vogue interview left Meghan Markle 'speechless'

Meghan Markle interviewed Michelle Obama for Vogue. Picture: PA Images

Meghan Markle interviewed Michelle Obama for the September issue of British Vogue.

For an extra special September issue of Vogue, two of the world’s most influential women came together as Meghan Markle interviewed former First Lady, Michelle Obama.

The intimate Q&A was released this week and included advice about motherhood, which Megan said left her “speechless”.

Writing in the article, the Duchess of Sussex admitted that Michelle’s answers were “thoughtful, reflective and beautifully curated”.

“They left me somewhat speechless,” she said.

“A few 'simple questions' (which she could have answered with a sentence or two) were returned to me as a thoughtful, reflective and beautifully curated narrative—a gentle reminder not of how but of why she has become such a globally respected public figure."

Megan’s “Forces for Change,” Vogue Issue has been kept under wraps for the last few months, but the mum-of-one - who welcomed baby Archie with Prince Harry in April - said she knew she wanted to interview a special guest who would inspire readers.

“I knew that I wanted to create a magazine that would speak not just to where we are, but to where we hope to be,” Meghan said in her editor’s note.

She then went on to ask: “So how could I bring this issue to its logical conclusion? How could I meet that very lofty self-imposed goal?”

Before adding: “It needed to be Michelle Obama.”

During the email chat, author Michelle gave her best parenting advice while opening up about early motherhood.

She admitted that being a mum taught her to “give her children the space to explore and develop into the people they want to be.”

Speaking about her two daughters with Barack Obama, she confessed the couple would spend hours watching them sleep and “listening to the little sounds they’d make”.

“Don’t get me wrong, early parenthood is exhausting,” she added, “But there is something so magical about having a baby in the house. Time expands and contracts; each moment holds its own little eternity.”

And she had some sweet advice for Meghan and Harry, and she added: ““I’m so excited for you and Harry to experience that, Meghan. Savour it all.”