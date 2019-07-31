Michelle Obama's Vogue interview left Meghan Markle 'speechless'
31 July 2019, 12:48 | Updated: 31 July 2019, 12:50
Meghan Markle interviewed Michelle Obama for the September issue of British Vogue.
For an extra special September issue of Vogue, two of the world’s most influential women came together as Meghan Markle interviewed former First Lady, Michelle Obama.
The intimate Q&A was released this week and included advice about motherhood, which Megan said left her “speechless”.
Writing in the article, the Duchess of Sussex admitted that Michelle’s answers were “thoughtful, reflective and beautifully curated”.
“They left me somewhat speechless,” she said.
“A few 'simple questions' (which she could have answered with a sentence or two) were returned to me as a thoughtful, reflective and beautifully curated narrative—a gentle reminder not of how but of why she has become such a globally respected public figure."
We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: "Forces for Change" For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you'll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you'll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. • "Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying "Yes!" - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity." - The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange
Megan’s “Forces for Change,” Vogue Issue has been kept under wraps for the last few months, but the mum-of-one - who welcomed baby Archie with Prince Harry in April - said she knew she wanted to interview a special guest who would inspire readers.
“I knew that I wanted to create a magazine that would speak not just to where we are, but to where we hope to be,” Meghan said in her editor’s note.
She then went on to ask: “So how could I bring this issue to its logical conclusion? How could I meet that very lofty self-imposed goal?”
Before adding: “It needed to be Michelle Obama.”
During the email chat, author Michelle gave her best parenting advice while opening up about early motherhood.
She admitted that being a mum taught her to “give her children the space to explore and develop into the people they want to be.”
Speaking about her two daughters with Barack Obama, she confessed the couple would spend hours watching them sleep and “listening to the little sounds they’d make”.
“Don’t get me wrong, early parenthood is exhausting,” she added, “But there is something so magical about having a baby in the house. Time expands and contracts; each moment holds its own little eternity.”
And she had some sweet advice for Meghan and Harry, and she added: ““I’m so excited for you and Harry to experience that, Meghan. Savour it all.”