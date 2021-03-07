What Meghan Markle said about her miscarriage in heartbreaking New York Times article

Meghan Markle has previously opened up about her miscarraige. Picture: CBS/Getty Images

Meghan Markle has previously revealed her and Prince Harry's heartbreak of suffering a miscarriage.

Meghan Markle bravely opened up about a miscarriage she suffered late last year.

Writing a heartbreaking article for New York Times, the former Suits actress said she and Prince Harry lost their second child after she felt a 'sharp cramp' while changing Archie's nappy.

In the piece called 'The Losses We Share', she said: “After changing his [Archie's] diaper, I felt a sharp cramp.

“I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.

Meghan Markle welcomed baby Archie in May 2019. Picture: PA Images

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second'.”

Meghan was taken to hospital last July and said the grief was ‘unbearable’ when she found out she had miscarried.

The star continued: “I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband's hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears.

“Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we'd heal”.

She added: “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few”.

The 39-year-old shared her experience to urge people to ask others, 'are you OK?', as she continued: “In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage.

“Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.”

Buckingham Palace is thought to have known about the tragic loss for several months before the New York Times article was published.

Elsewhere in the letter, Meghan spoke about the struggles of the rest of the world during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the killing of black Americans by the police.

The article ends: “Are we OK? We will be”.

Meghan and Prince Harry moved to California to live away from the media spotlight and closer to Meghan’s family last year, after stepping back as senior royals in January 2020.

