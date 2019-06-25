Meghan Markle SLAMMED for 'blinging up' engagement ring with even MORE diamonds

A royal editor has questioned Meghan Markle's decision to redesign her engagement ring. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Sussex's huge sparkler has been give a modern update, but royal experts and fans aren't happy she's redesigned the "piece of history"

Meghan Markle has been blasted for altering the engagement ring Prince Harry proposed with, with one royal editor criticising her decision to redesign the “piece of history”.

The Duchess of Sussex's huge sparkler, which features two of the late Princess Diana's diamonds and a huge central stone from Botswana, has reportedly been given a modern twist.

Slamming her decision to change Harry's original design, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, told Fabulous magazine the 37-year-old's decision seemed "odd".

She explained: "I find it a bit odd Meghan would want to alter a ring that her husband had especially designed for her.

"A royal engagement ring is a piece of history not a bit of jewellery to be updated when it looks old fashioned."

Meghan appears to have re-set the gemstones onto a thin, diamond-studded, micro-pave band. Picture: Getty

Eagle-eyed onlookers spotted the modern ring update at Trooping the Colour earlier this month, which marked the first time Meghan had been spotted in public since announcing the birth of her first son, Archie Harrison.

Sporting the new design at the celebratory parade, the ex-Suits actress appeared to have kept the gemstones in the same position but re-set them onto a thin, diamond-studded, micro-pave band, replacing the original thick gold band.

And it wasn't just royal experts who called her jewellery refresh into question.

The original ring was designed by Price Harry himself, who revealed the classic style had sentimental meaning. Picture: Getty

Twitter users also called out Meghan's choice, admitting they were shocked the mother-of-one would even want to re-set the diamonds Harry, 34, asked her to marry him with.

“Just makes one wonder why the original was just not good enough,” tweeted one royal fan.

Another commented: “This is what she said of the original ring: Meghan added: ‘It’s beautiful, and he designed it, it’s incredible.' So, why did she totally redesign it then?”

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing the "new" design at Trooping The Colour. Picture: Getty

However, some fans on social media defended the Duchess' decision to switch the band, stating it was up to the married couple to make the call.

“How about Harry & Meghan made a mutual decision within their marriage regarding the engagement ring,” one said.

Another added: “I like Meghan’s new ring. The original ring was clunky and a little dated. This redesign is sleek and really her style.”

The original engagement ring was designed by Price Harry himself, who revealed why and how he chose the classic style.

At the time of the proposal, the father-of-one said: "The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's her favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewellery collection, to make sure she's with us on this crazy journey together."