Meghan Markle: Expert issues warning to Duchess of Sussex as she wears high heels at six months pregnant

Meghan Markle is still wearing high heels. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle is still wearing high heels at six months pregnant, but should the Duchess be wearing flats? Here’s what the experts say.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is currently pregnant with her first baby with Prince Harry.

Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law recently revealed during a royal engagement that she was six months pregnant.

The former Suits actress may be nearing the end of her pregnancy, but she is still stepping out in some amazing high heels.

Some fans of the Duchess have expressed concerns that Meghan is still wearing high heels, with one commenting on Twitter: “No high heels while pregnant. Risks tripping, added weight, hard on the body so need full support. Meghan — ditch the high heels.”

Meghan Markle revealed she is six months pregnant. Picture: PA

READ MORE: Here's what the royal family would look like if they did the #10YearChallenge

But is it dangerous to wear heels when pregnant?

Pregnancy guru Katharine Graves – founder of royal college of midwife accredited KG Hypnobirthing – exclusively explained that it can be dangerous to wear heels when six months pregnant.

Katharine revealed this is because: “During pregnancy, a woman’s centre of gravity changes - how can it not? With her pelvic muscles stretching to accommodate baby, and increased blood flow in her pelvis area, she will be more prone to accidents.”

She also added: “Not only that, but some women suffer from swelling in the feet and legs due to the extra fluids plus weight that mum naturally gains, making her even more at risk of toppling over.”

.

Meghan Markle's fans have expressed concerns. Picture: PA

READ MORE: Where you can buy Meghan Markle's £24.99 dress

The expert explain that in the first trimester, low heels can be worn but with caution, and that after that “the hormonal surges and muscle stretching can make some women wobbly”.

However, Katharine did say that if Meghan is “heel trained”, then it is up to her if she wears high heels or not.

“So long as she’s confident and fully aware of the risks then she’s making an informed choice”, Katharine said.