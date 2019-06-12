Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to embark on first royal tour since baby Archie was born

Meghan and Harry are planning their new tour. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be travelling to Malawi and Angola later in the year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be embarking on a tour of Africa later this year, it has been reported.

According to ITV, the couple will be connecting with charities and causes close to Prince Harry as well as the late Princess Diana.

The royal couple will be travelling to Malawi and Angola during the visit.

In Malawi, Harry and Meghan – who recently became parents for the first time – will continue to work with charity Sentebale.

This will be the couple's first trip since Archie was born. Picture: PA

In Angola, it is believe the pair will take over from Princess Diana’s work in raising the issue of land mines in the area.

This will be Harry and Meghan’s first major trip following the birth of Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor in May this year.

However, the Duke and Duchess are said to have not yet decided whether to take their son with them.

Meghan recently made her first appearance in public since giving birth to the little royal.

Harry and Meghan will continue Princess Diana's work in landmines. Picture: PA

The Duchess joined the rest of the royal family in London for Trooping the Colour to celebrate the Queen’s birthday.

Meghan joined Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall in a carriage as they arrived at Buckingham Palace.

It is unknown when we’ll next see the Duchess as she continues to enjoy new motherhood.

Dates for the Africa tour are also not yet confirmed.