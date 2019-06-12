Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to embark on first royal tour since baby Archie was born

12 June 2019, 12:17

Meghan and Harry are planning their new tour
Meghan and Harry are planning their new tour. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be travelling to Malawi and Angola later in the year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be embarking on a tour of Africa later this year, it has been reported.

According to ITV, the couple will be connecting with charities and causes close to Prince Harry as well as the late Princess Diana.

The royal couple will be travelling to Malawi and Angola during the visit.

In Malawi, Harry and Meghan – who recently became parents for the first time – will continue to work with charity Sentebale.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton pays tribute to Harry and Meghan at Trooping the Colour

This will be the couple's first trip since Archie was born
This will be the couple's first trip since Archie was born. Picture: PA

In Angola, it is believe the pair will take over from Princess Diana’s work in raising the issue of land mines in the area.

This will be Harry and Meghan’s first major trip following the birth of Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor in May this year.

However, the Duke and Duchess are said to have not yet decided whether to take their son with them.

Meghan recently made her first appearance in public since giving birth to the little royal.

Harry and Meghan will continue Princess Diana's work in landmines
Harry and Meghan will continue Princess Diana's work in landmines. Picture: PA

The Duchess joined the rest of the royal family in London for Trooping the Colour to celebrate the Queen’s birthday.

Meghan joined Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall in a carriage as they arrived at Buckingham Palace.

It is unknown when we’ll next see the Duchess as she continues to enjoy new motherhood.

Dates for the Africa tour are also not yet confirmed.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Meghan Markle is following in some royal footsteps

Meghan Markle to 'follow in the footsteps of Princess Diana and Kate Middleton' with Vogue cover

Bob Higgins: 'Pure evil' paedophile football coach jailed for 24 years

UK & World

UK weather: Flood warnings issued as swathes of Britain hit by third day of downpours

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Sherif Lanre has finally broken his silence

Sherif Lanre breaks silence following Love Island exit: 'I'm all good'

Celebrities

What was the Taylor Swift Katy Perry feud about in the first place?

Katy Perry Taylor Swift feud: What's the beef between the singers?

Celebrities

McDonalds have recently introduced a trial for extended breakfast

McDonalds has extended the breakfast menu hours in the UK and it launched TODAY

Food & Health

Caroline Flack and Molly-Mae Hague are said to have dated the same man

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague's ex Bradley Simmonds 'also dated Caroline Flack'

TV & Movies

David Blaine took some time out of his UK tour to visit Heart's studios

Magician David Blaine bemused that pals STILL tell him to keep something secret

Celebrities

Keanu Reeves is joining the Toy Story cast for the fourth movie

What character does Keanu Reeves play in Toy Story 4 and who else is in the new Disney cast?

TV & Movies