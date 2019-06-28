Meghan and Harry to return to the place they had their second date during southern Africa tour

28 June 2019, 15:18 | Updated: 28 June 2019, 15:29

Meghan and Harry to return to the place they had their second date during southern Africa tour. Picture: Getty
Emma Clarke

By Emma Clarke

Yesterday the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they are embarking on a royal tour of southern Africa later this year - and will be taking baby Archie with them!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been asked to go on a royal tour of southern Africa.

The announcement was made via the couple's official Instagram handle, Sussex Royal, yesterday, which stated: "TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn." Archie Harrison will also be joining the couple on their tour.

The trip is said to be a short one, with Meghan and Harry visiting Malawi, Angola and Botswana - the place they spent their second date.

Of their date, Prince Harry said back in 2017: "I managed to persuade her [Meghan] to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic.

“So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other.”

Botswana is also close to Harry's heart, as it's where he and brother William spent many a time travelling with their father, the Prince of Wales, as kids.

It's been reported that baby Archie would be joining Meghan and Harry on their southern Africa tour
It's been reported that baby Archie would be joining Meghan and Harry on their southern Africa tour. Picture: Getty

Speaking of their upcoming trip yesterday, Britain's High Commissioner to South Africa commented: “That’s great news for us, and I predict it’s also good news for the South African economy.

“I predict a hat and frock buying frenzy to rival SONA [the country’s State of the Nation Address, which took place last Thursday] which could restore economic growth all on its own.

“We’re hugely looking forward to that and thanks in anticipation for that and all the support that I know we’re going to receive.”

Diana, Princess of Wales, famously pictured in 1997 walking through an active minefield in Angola
Diana, Princess of Wales, famously pictured in 1997 walking through an active minefield in Angola. Picture: Getty

Earlier this month, ITV reported the couple would be embarking on a tour of southern Africa to "connect the couple with some of Harry’s greatest passions as well as those of his late mother".

Princess Diana previously visited Angola and was famously pictured walking through an active minefield in 1997, in a powerful stance against land mines.

Chris Williamson: Labour U-turn over decision to readmit antisemitism row MP

Ghostbusters hit cinemas in 1984

When is the new Ghostbusters movie released, who is in the cast with Paul Rudd and is there a trailer?

Rosie Johnson: Body found on Isle of Wight by police searching for politician's niece

