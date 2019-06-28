On Air Now
Heart's Club Classics with Toby Anstis 7pm - 10pm
28 June 2019, 15:18 | Updated: 28 June 2019, 15:29
Yesterday the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they are embarking on a royal tour of southern Africa later this year - and will be taking baby Archie with them!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been asked to go on a royal tour of southern Africa.
The announcement was made via the couple's official Instagram handle, Sussex Royal, yesterday, which stated: "TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn." Archie Harrison will also be joining the couple on their tour.
The trip is said to be a short one, with Meghan and Harry visiting Malawi, Angola and Botswana - the place they spent their second date.
View this post on Instagram
TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have requested a visit to South Africa 🇿🇦 as well as The Duke carrying out visits to Malawi 🇲🇼 and Angola 🇦🇴. His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana 🇧🇼 en route to the other countries. The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the Commonwealth and beyond. This will be their first official tour as a family!
Of their date, Prince Harry said back in 2017: "I managed to persuade her [Meghan] to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic.
“So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other.”
Botswana is also close to Harry's heart, as it's where he and brother William spent many a time travelling with their father, the Prince of Wales, as kids.
Speaking of their upcoming trip yesterday, Britain's High Commissioner to South Africa commented: “That’s great news for us, and I predict it’s also good news for the South African economy.
“I predict a hat and frock buying frenzy to rival SONA [the country’s State of the Nation Address, which took place last Thursday] which could restore economic growth all on its own.
“We’re hugely looking forward to that and thanks in anticipation for that and all the support that I know we’re going to receive.”
Earlier this month, ITV reported the couple would be embarking on a tour of southern Africa to "connect the couple with some of Harry’s greatest passions as well as those of his late mother".
Princess Diana previously visited Angola and was famously pictured walking through an active minefield in 1997, in a powerful stance against land mines.