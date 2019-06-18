Here’s what really happened between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during ‘frosty’ Trooping The Colour exchange

By Alice Dear

Royal fans called Prince Harry out last week after he was appeared to tell Meghan Markle off during Trooping The Colour.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the rest of the royal family in London earlier this month for Trooping The Colour to celebrate the Queen’s second birthday of the year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the rest of the royal family, including Kate Middleton and Prince William with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

While it was Prince Louis’ first time on the balcony, it was a moment captured between Meghan and Harry that made headlines.

In a silent clip which surfaced on Twitter, Meghan and Harry appeared to have an awkward exchange, where Harry appears to tell Meghan to “turn around”, before the Duchess’ face drops.

At the time, people said that Meghan looked as if she could cry, with one commenting: “She looked like she was trying not to start crying.”

Another wrote at the time: “She definitely looked like she was fighting back tears. Things must be really bad.”

However, another clip – this time with sound – gives the clip context as to why Harry asked her to turn around.

One person shared the video on Twitter, writing: “The real video not the one that was altered and silenced.”

In this video, you can hear that Harry suggests Meghan turns around because the national anthem was starting to be sung.

People are happy the “truth” has been revealed.

One fan tweeted: “I know Prince Harry would never treat his wife, the mother of his child, the woman he loves, and his other half in a awful manner in public. Prince Harry respects the Duchess and he loves her very much.”

Another added: “I am not a fan of hers but clearly Harry is just telling her to turn around for the anthem - I don’t see anything sinister here.”