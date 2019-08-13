Madame Tussauds have separated Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's waxworks, and this is why

13 August 2019, 15:15

Meghan and Harry have been split up at the London Madame Tussauds
Meghan and Harry have been split up at the London Madame Tussauds. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer together in London’s famous Madame Tussauds after being split up.

London’s Madame Tussauds revealed their waxworks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex just before their wedding in May 2018.

Now, the married couple are being split up and put in different areas of the museum.

Meghan Markle is being moved into the Hollywood A-list area to reflect her "independent celebrity status”.

The royal couple are now displayed in different sections of Madame Tussauds
The royal couple are now displayed in different sections of Madame Tussauds. Picture: PA

Prince Harry, on the other hand, will remain in the royal section.

Meghan has been placed next to stars such as Tom Hardy, David and Victoria Beckham and her good friend Priyanka Chopra.

General manager at Madame Tussauds London, Steve Davies, explained: “We're always listening to what people have to say about their favourite stars.

"Meghan continues to carve out her own modern take on life as a royal and we want to mirror her independent celebrity status in the attraction.”

Prince Harry will now be placed with the royal family
Prince Harry will now be placed with the royal family. Picture: PA

Mr Davies added: “It's not necessarily forever - and we're not splitting our loved-up couple.

“We're just allowing Meghan to mingle in her more-familiar celebrity circle for a while."

