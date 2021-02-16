Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to appear in tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey

Meghan and Harry will appear in a 90-minute interview with Oprah. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will address stepping away from the royal family in the 90-minute special coming to US TV soon.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to appear in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be discussing life as royals as well as opening up about their marriage, family life and move from the UK to LA.

The interview is a 90-minute special that will air on Sunday, March 7.

The tell-all interview will discuss Meghan and Harry's life as royals. Picture: Getty

While it will be airing on US TV network CBS, royal editor Chris Ship said he expects channels will be trying to sign deals to get the interview aired in the UK.

According to reports, an insider said that there is "a great deal of nervousness" at the Palace about the interview.

There are reports from insiders that the palace are 'nervous' about the interview. Picture: Getty

The official announcement from CBS read: "Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.

"Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the US and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

Meghan and Harry recently announced they were expecting their second baby. Picture: Getty

This announcement comes days after the couple announced they were expecting.

In a black and white picture released to the public to announce the baby news, Harry and Meghan can be seen sitting under a tree as the Duchess of Sussex cradles her baby bump.

