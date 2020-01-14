Royal expert reveals why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not be stripped of royal titles

14 January 2020, 11:52

Meghan and Harry are "unlikely" to lose their royal titles
Meghan and Harry are "unlikely" to lose their royal titles. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step back as 'senior' royals, many people have questioned what will come of their royal titles.

It was only a week ago Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced they would be making some changes, including stepping down as 'senior' royals.

Prince William's younger brother and the former Suits actress' news came as a shock to many, leading the public to debate whether the couple will or will not be stripped of their royal titles.

After days of speculation, royal expert Camilla Tominey revealed that it is "highly unlikely" their Duke and Duchess of Sussex monikers would be taken away.

The royals met for a crisis summit this week at Sandringham
The royals met for a crisis summit this week at Sandringham. Picture: PA

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning, Camilla explained: "I think it's highly unlikely they would be stripped of their royal titles."

She added: "Prince Harry was born a HRH.

"They will always be the Duke and Duchess because that was a wedding gift from the Queen."

Meghan and Harry announce they wanted to step down as 'senior' royals
Meghan and Harry announce they wanted to step down as 'senior' royals. Picture: PA

This comes after many people believed the Queen might have been making hints in her recent statement over the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's titles.

In the statement, Her Majesty referred to the couple as "Meghan and Harry" opposed to "The Duke and Duchess".

Victoria Arbiter, royal commentator tweeted: "I do think it was very striking, particularly in a statement from the Queen

"Are they having to give up their titles? This would be an indication they are."

The Queen said in her statement she was "entirely supportive" of the couple
The Queen said in her statement she was "entirely supportive" of the couple. Picture: Getty

During her appearance on This Morning, Camilla went on to say that she thought the Queen's statement was "uncharacteristically emotional", and that she thought she was "speaking more as a grandmother than a head of state" in the statement.

However, she went on to add that she there is a "sense of devastation" from the Queen, and that she believes "deep down she didn't want it to happen."

