How much does Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security cost?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly moved to LA. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have revealed their security costs while in the US have been 'privately funded', but how much do they cost?

This week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were forced to deny they wanted any money from the UK Government for security following their reported move to LA.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's representative released a statement following President Donald Trump's tweet telling them America would not be paying for them.

The couple, who are parents to 10-month-old Archie, explained that they have "no plans to as the U.S. for security resources", and that "privately funded security arrangements have been made".

With another round of debates about Harry and Meghan's security bill, how much is it really?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a statement denying they were going to ask the US for any money. Picture: PA

How much is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's security bill?

While the Royal Family have never disclosed how much security for their family costs, it has been estimated that it cost £100 million a year to protect the establishment.

Meghan and Harry's security fees are expect to be costing £20 million, an estimate which Princess Diana's former bodyguard Ken Wharfe agreed with.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Ken Wharfe also revealed that the typical pay for a personal protection officer is around £100,000 a year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's security bill has been estimated to cost around £20 million. Picture: PA

Who is paying Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's security bill?

While the couple were senior members of the royal family, their security was funded by the British public, as it is for Kate Middleton, Prince William, The Queen and the rest of the senior members.

However, now the couple have stepped down from royal duties, they will be funding their security elsewhere.

This week it was reported Meghan and Harry had moved from Canada to LA to set up their new lives.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have said they have privately funded their security. Picture: PA

Following this, Donald Trump tweeted: "I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!"

Following the outburst of social media, a representative of the Sussexes came back to deny that they haven't, nor have they planned, to ask the US for money.

The statement said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made."

