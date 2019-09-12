Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana as she wears her jewellery during Smart Works clothing launch

Meghan Markle honoured Princess Diana as she wore two pieces from her jewellery collection. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to Prince Harry’s late mother Princess Diana this week as she launched her clothing range in London.

Meghan Markle looked incredible on Thursday as she arrived in London for the launch of her capsule collection for Smart Works charity.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, looked chic in a white shirt and black tailored trousers taken from range, which dropped in John Lewis, Misha Nonoo, Marks and Spencer and Jigsaw this week.

Prince Harry’s wife accessorised her look with a pair of Princess Diana’s earrings and one of her gold bracelets, honouring her late mother-in-law for the special occasion.

The Princess of Wales first wore the earrings during a royal tour of Canada in 1986, where she teamed them with a matching necklace and a blue polka dot ensemble.

Meghan Markle re-wore the butterfly earrings she was first seen in during her royal tour of Australia with Harry. Picture: Getty

Princess Diana wore the butterfly earrings during the royal tour of Canada. Picture: Getty

This is not the first time Meghan has worn the special jewellery, having accessorised with them during her tour of Australia with husband Harry.

At the time, Meghan wore the earrings and bracelet with a white tailored dress and beige trench coat, a few days after the couple announced their pregnancy with baby Archie.

At the time, it was believed the pieces were gifted to Meghan from Harry to mark their baby news.

Throughout their relationship, Harry and Meghan have made efforts to keep the late Princess Diana with them through their journey, most memorably through the creation of the Duchess’ engagement ring.

Meghan Markle also wore the gold bangle which also belonged to Princess Diana. Picture: Getty

While the centre stone of the ring is from Botswana, the two diamonds either side were taken from Princess Diana’s jewellery collection.

During their engagement interview, Harry explained that it was his way of “making are she is with us on this crazy journey together”.

Princess Diana wore the bangle in 1994. Picture: Getty

Meghan was in London to officially launch the Smart Works capsule collection in partnership with John Lewis, Marks and Spencer, Misha Nonoo and Jigsaw.

The clothing collection aims to change charity into community, and with every purchase of the capsule collection, the same item will be donated to Smart Works charity who help unemployed women dress for job interviews.

Speaking at the launch, Meghan Markle said: “A big piece of this is trying to transform the idea of charity to community.

“The way that we do that I think, as people, is go into our closet as a woman and we say ‘I’m going to make a donation’, you don’t go through your closet and toss in the bags whatever you don’t care about anymore, that’s charity as we know it today'."