Meghan Markle real name: The Duchess of Sussex’s birth name revealed

Meghan Markle's real name is not Meghan, it is Rachel. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle’s real name is NOT Meghan, although the Duchess of Sussex has become world famous for it.

Meghan Markle found fame on TV show Suits before becoming the most famous woman in the world when she married Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first baby in April 2019, wed the Prince at Windsor Castle in May 2018, two years after being introduced to him by a mutual friend.

While Meghan is known worldwide as Meghan, it may surprise many people to learn that it is not her real name.

Meghan Markle is now globally known as Meghan or the Duchess of Sussex. Picture: PA

Meghan was in fact born Rachel.

The Duchess was born Rachel Meghan Markle on 4 August 1981.

Ironically, Meghan’s famous character on Suits was called Rachel, which leads to a lot more confusion.

While it is not clear why Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law changed her name, it’s speculated – like many other stars – that Meghan is a stage name.

Meghan married Prince Harry in May 2018. Picture: PA

The news has come as a shock to many royal fans, who have taken to Twitter to share their shock.

One fan commented: “Just found out that Prince Harry's real name is Henry and Meghan Markle's real name is Rachel…”

Another said: “Meghan is Rachel, Harry is called Henry. What's next, Queen reveals her real name as Chantel.”