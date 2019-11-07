Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend opening of The Field of Remembrance in London

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the event in Westminster. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid their respects at Westminster Abbey today.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t slowing down with their royal duties, even after a turbulent few months for the couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were out for the second time this week on Thursday, attending the opening of The Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London.

For the occasion, Meghan dressed respectfully in a navy wool coat with a thin black belt, teaming the look with a pair of black leather boots and matching gloves.

The Duchess of Sussex dressed in navy for the occasion. Picture: Getty

The pair attended opening of The Field of Remembrance in London. Picture: Getty

The Duchess finished the look off with a navy fascinator, allowing her gorgeous locks to drop in a loose curl.

And, of course, the Duchess also sported a red poppy as a sign of respect for those who have died serving their country.

Prince Harry also looked smart as he paid his respects, wearing traditional military uniform.

The couple laid crosses on the poppies. Picture: Getty

During the opening, the Duke and Duchess placed memorial crosses within the poppies, before standing in tribute to the fallen.

The couple were meant to also be joined by the Duchess of Cornwall, who had to pull out of the event the night before due to an illness.

In a statement, the Palace said: “The Duchess of Cornwall has been told by her doctor to cancel her engagements owing to a chest infection which has got progressively worse over the last few days.”

