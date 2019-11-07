Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend opening of The Field of Remembrance in London

7 November 2019, 13:14

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the event in Westminster
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the event in Westminster. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid their respects at Westminster Abbey today.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t slowing down with their royal duties, even after a turbulent few months for the couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were out for the second time this week on Thursday, attending the opening of The Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle would earn £350K while Kate Middleton would only take home £23K if they had ‘everyday jobs’

For the occasion, Meghan dressed respectfully in a navy wool coat with a thin black belt, teaming the look with a pair of black leather boots and matching gloves.

The Duchess of Sussex dressed in navy for the occasion
The Duchess of Sussex dressed in navy for the occasion. Picture: Getty
The pair attended opening of The Field of Remembrance in London
The pair attended opening of The Field of Remembrance in London. Picture: Getty

The Duchess finished the look off with a navy fascinator, allowing her gorgeous locks to drop in a loose curl.

And, of course, the Duchess also sported a red poppy as a sign of respect for those who have died serving their country.

READ MORE: Prince Harry hilariously points to his wedding ring after student calls him ‘handsome’ during Japan visit

Prince Harry also looked smart as he paid his respects, wearing traditional military uniform.

The couple laid crosses on the poppies
The couple laid crosses on the poppies. Picture: Getty

During the opening, the Duke and Duchess placed memorial crosses within the poppies, before standing in tribute to the fallen.

The couple were meant to also be joined by the Duchess of Cornwall, who had to pull out of the event the night before due to an illness.

In a statement, the Palace said: “The Duchess of Cornwall has been told by her doctor to cancel her engagements owing to a chest infection which has got progressively worse over the last few days.”

READ MORE: Royal fans compare the Queen to a model as she poses with hands in her pockets for causal portrait

Latest News

See more Latest News

Essex lorry deaths: All 39 bodies found in trailer identified

UK & World

England squad: Callum Hudson-Odoi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain recalled
The UK's been littered with weather warnings

UK weather: 'Danger to life' alert issued as 100mm of rain blasts Britain in eight hours

Weather

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann says she 'has her guard up' when it comes to introducing boyfriends to baby Sunday

Celebrities

Phillip Schofield hit out at a recent guest

Phillip Schofield slams woman, 22, who quit job to video herself scoffing 5,000 calorie meals

This Morning

Will Smith documented his colonoscopy

Will Smith praised by fans as he shares video of colonoscopy procedure

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Whistles

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £379 leather mini dress from Whistles

Celebrities

Danielle Armstrong has revealed she's pregnant

TOWIE’s Danielle Armstrong announces pregnancy two months after finding love with childhood sweetheart

Celebrities

Ant has opened up about his reconciliation with dad Ray

Ant McPartlin opens up about reuniting with estranged dad Raymond after 32 years apart

Celebrities